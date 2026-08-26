ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Yash's Film Toxic Arrived On Wednesday Instead Of Friday? Here's The Reason

Traditionally, Friday has been the preferred release day for major films. It allows movies to take advantage of the Friday-Sunday weekend. However, the trend has changed, especially for big-budget South Indian films. Producers are increasingly choosing Thursdays, Wednesdays and even Tuesdays when a festival or public holiday falls around the release date.

Hyderabad: Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres on August 26 (Wednesday), instead of the usual Friday. At first, a mid-week release may seem unusual. But the makers have a clear reason for bringing the film forward.

Toxic's release date coincides with two government holidays - Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-E-Milad) and Thiruvonam, the main day of the Onam festival. This gives it the chance to enjoy a longer opening period and potentially attract bigger crowds from the very first day. The reason is simple. A holiday means more people are free to visit theatres. An extra day can also mean more shows, higher footfalls and stronger opening numbers.

This strategy has been seen during major festival periods such as Sankranti, Pongal and Onam. Films such as Thunivu and Varisu released on a Wednesday during Pongal in 2023. Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (2018) and Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019) also opted for Wednesday releases during Sankranti. In 2025, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived on a Tuesday.

Speaking to a newswire, trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that the Friday release is no longer a fixed rule. With advance bookings and social media creating buzz much faster, producers can use an additional holiday to build stronger opening-day and weekend business. For Yash's film, the timing could be particularly useful. The actor has a strong fan base, and young audiences make up a major part of the theatrical crowd. A holiday gives fans more freedom to watch the film, while the makers get an extended opening period.

In short, the decision to release Toxic on Wednesday is less about breaking the Friday tradition and more about using the calendar smartly. With two holidays falling on the same day, the makers are hoping to turn the mid-week release into a five-day box-office advantage.