ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Yash's Film Toxic Arrived On Wednesday Instead Of Friday? Here's The Reason

Yash's much awaited film Toxic released today, after many postponements. The film will mark Yash's return to big screen after four years.

Yash's much awaited film Toxic
Yash's much awaited film Toxic (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres on August 26 (Wednesday), instead of the usual Friday. At first, a mid-week release may seem unusual. But the makers have a clear reason for bringing the film forward.

Traditionally, Friday has been the preferred release day for major films. It allows movies to take advantage of the Friday-Sunday weekend. However, the trend has changed, especially for big-budget South Indian films. Producers are increasingly choosing Thursdays, Wednesdays and even Tuesdays when a festival or public holiday falls around the release date.

Toxic's release date coincides with two government holidays - Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-E-Milad) and Thiruvonam, the main day of the Onam festival. This gives it the chance to enjoy a longer opening period and potentially attract bigger crowds from the very first day. The reason is simple. A holiday means more people are free to visit theatres. An extra day can also mean more shows, higher footfalls and stronger opening numbers.

This strategy has been seen during major festival periods such as Sankranti, Pongal and Onam. Films such as Thunivu and Varisu released on a Wednesday during Pongal in 2023. Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (2018) and Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019) also opted for Wednesday releases during Sankranti. In 2025, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived on a Tuesday.

Speaking to a newswire, trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that the Friday release is no longer a fixed rule. With advance bookings and social media creating buzz much faster, producers can use an additional holiday to build stronger opening-day and weekend business. For Yash's film, the timing could be particularly useful. The actor has a strong fan base, and young audiences make up a major part of the theatrical crowd. A holiday gives fans more freedom to watch the film, while the makers get an extended opening period.

In short, the decision to release Toxic on Wednesday is less about breaking the Friday tradition and more about using the calendar smartly. With two holidays falling on the same day, the makers are hoping to turn the mid-week release into a five-day box-office advantage.

Read More

  1. Toxic X Review: 'Absolutely Insane' Or 'Style Over Substance'? What Are Netizens Saying About Yash Starrer
  2. Toxic Box Office Prediction Day 1: Yash Starrer Targets Dhurandhar 2's Benchmark, Eyes Rs 100-130 Cr Opening
  3. Toxic: 12 Lesser-Known Facts About Yash's Film, From His Clean-Shaven Look To The Number 8 Connection

TAGGED:

TOXIC WEDNESDAY RELEASE
WHY TOXIC IS RELEASING ON WEDNESDAY
YASH TOXIC BOX OFFICE
TOXIC MOVIE RELEASE 2026
YASH TOXIC RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.