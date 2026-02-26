ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Veer Pahariya's Casting In Premalu Hindi Remake Invites Trolls

One of the main reasons for the backlash was the strong attachment fans felt towards the original flick. The movie, which was released in 2024, is a Malayalam film that stars Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles. The movie was a huge success and tells the story of Sachin, who is an aimless young man portrayed by Naslen K Gafoor, and Reenu, who is an ambitious engineer played by Mamitha Baiju. The movie is set in Hyderabad and tells a lighthearted and very relatable story of one-sided love, friendship, and growing up.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Veer Pahariya is being considered for the male lead in the Hindi version, while newcomer Aafia Syed may make her Bollywood debut as the female lead. But it is Pahariya's name that has attracted the maximum reactions, with several netizens questioning the need for a remake and whether he can play the character well.

Hyderabad: Reports about a possible Hindi remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu have sparked a strong debate online, with much of the attention focused on the reported casting of Veer Pahariya in the lead role. Even though there has been no official announcement yet, the speculation alone has triggered trolling and criticism on social media.

Fans of the movie have termed it a "masterpiece" and do not think that it needs a remake. On X, reactions ranged from disbelief to anger. A tweet read, "Remake is okay to an extent, but why this guy?" Another read, "Koi nahi dekhega." A user wrote, "Never have boycott any film till now, but this time it's the other way around. They are gonna destroy one of the most special movies I have ever seen. Fk to everyone associated with this project."

Another major factor behind the trolling is the perception of nepotism. Several online commentators referred to the reported casting as "another nepo on the board".

Veer Pahariya's recent film Sky Force, in which he starred alongside Akshay Kumar, has also been brought into the discussion. The actor had faced trolling earlier for his "langdi" hook step in the film, and some users have questioned whether he can convincingly pull off a light, innocent romantic comedy role. According to critics, his past experience in a patriotic action drama does not necessarily make him apt for a romantic character in a slice-of-life film.

Fans have also pointed out that if Pahariya, who is in his thirties, is playing the role of a college-going character, it will be difficult for the audience to accept him in that role. The original film's success was largely dependent on the awkwardness and innocence of youth, which fans feel is difficult to recreate.

Apart from the casting, there is also a general feeling of fatigue among fans regarding the remakes of successful South Indian films in Bollywood. Since the original Premalu is already available on OTT platforms, fans feel that the Hindi remake may not have the same freshness as the original.

Although some fans have appreciated Pahariya's performance in Sky Force, the reaction of fans to the online reports of the remake indicates that fans are still very loyal to the original Premalu.