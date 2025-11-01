ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Song Was Removed From Baahubali: The Epic - Read To Know

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia's most loved romantic track from the Baahubali franchise has been dropped from Baahubali: The Epic - a re-edited version, which pieces together both parts of the iconic saga into one film. The song that presented Avanthika and Shivudu's love story has been removed, and since then, there have been several reactions from fans on social media. Now, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has opened up and shared why the sequence, along with several other portions, had to be removed from the final cut.

During a recent promotional chat with lead stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli opened up about the challenging process of condensing both Baahubali films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), into a single, streamlined narrative. "By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes. The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avanthika's love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina, Kanna Nidurinchara, and Irrukupo. Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed," Rajamouli revealed.

Explaining the thought process behind these editorial choices, the director added, "Every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes."