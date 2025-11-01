Why Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Song Was Removed From Baahubali: The Epic - Read To Know
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed why Tamannaah Bhatia's love song and several scenes were cut from Baahubali: The Epic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 1, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia's most loved romantic track from the Baahubali franchise has been dropped from Baahubali: The Epic - a re-edited version, which pieces together both parts of the iconic saga into one film. The song that presented Avanthika and Shivudu's love story has been removed, and since then, there have been several reactions from fans on social media. Now, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has opened up and shared why the sequence, along with several other portions, had to be removed from the final cut.
During a recent promotional chat with lead stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli opened up about the challenging process of condensing both Baahubali films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), into a single, streamlined narrative. "By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes. The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avanthika's love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina, Kanna Nidurinchara, and Irrukupo. Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed," Rajamouli revealed.
Explaining the thought process behind these editorial choices, the director added, "Every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes."
Rajamouli further shared that the idea of merging both films had been on his mind for a long time. "I came up with the idea of combining the two films together five years ago to see if the story could be told as a single film. We initially tried a linear narration, but it didn't work. Then we decided to shorten the scene lengths, but that didn't work either. That's when we finally decided to remove episodes," he said.
Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on what Baahubali meant to her as both an actor and a person. Speaking to a newswire, she said, "Baahubali was a film that I learned the most about. We were shooting against the green screen, so we had to imagine a lot of things. I learnt much about VFX and how it's used to enhance a film. It gave me a lot more confidence to be a lot more experimental. From then onwards, I really refrained from taking people's opinions seriously. I started to trust my gut a lot more. It gave me a lot of insight into my own personality."
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus hit theatres this Friday on October 31, as Baahubali: The Epic, combining both films into one massive cinematic experience. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Arka Media Works, it has a condensed runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes.
Baahubali: The Epic is being re-released in over 1150 theatres worldwide and has already taken the global box office by storm by collecting over Rs 10 crore so far.
