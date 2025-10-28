ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Refrained From Taking People's Opinions Seriously After Baahubali - Here's Why

Acting opposite Prabhas as fierce and elegant Avanthika, Tamannaah made a lasting impression with her performance, dance numbers, and on-screen presence. She returned to play the same role in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

The actor, who started her acting career two decades ago with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005), discovered her calling later in life with the South Indian cinema. Serving in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, Tamannaah established a robust filmography, but her career took a monumental leap in 2015 with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning.

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke about her life-altering journey with the Baahubali franchise - a venture that not only set her career on a new path but also altered her as a human being as well.

Recently, in an interview with a newswire, Tamannaah expressed how much Baahubali impacted her personally and professionally. She said, "Baahubali was a film that I learned the most about. We were shooting against the green screen, so we had to imagine a lot of things. I learnt much about VFX and how it's used to enhance a film. It gave me a lot more confidence to be a lot more experimental. From then onwards, I really refrained from taking people's opinions seriously. I started to trust my gut a lot more. It gave me a lot of insight into my own personality."

The actor credited the film for helping her grow as an artist, particularly in learning the technicalities of filmmaking and believing in her creative sense.

Tamannaah, alongside her Baahubali co-stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, and Sathyaraj, is now getting ready for the release of Baahubali: The Epic - a remastered single-film version of both instalments of the franchise. The re-cut version, releasing theatrically on October 31, will also feature never-before-seen scenes, giving fans a new cinematic experience.

Apart from Baahubali, Tamannaah has been juggling an interesting slate of movies. She last appeared in Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood song Ghafoor and will next be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O' Romeo.