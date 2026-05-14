Why Suriya-Trisha Starrer Karuppu's Early Morning Shows Were Cancelled Despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Approval
Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu faced a major release-day setback after its special 9 AM shows were cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay granting permission.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya and Trisha's much-awaited action drama Karuppu finally arrived in theatres on May 14, but the film's release morning turned chaotic after its special 9 AM shows were cancelled at the last minute. The cancellation came despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission for early morning screenings just days earlier.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and had generated massive buzz ahead of release. Fans were especially excited after the Tamil Nadu government approved special 9 AM shows for May 14 and 15, a rare move considering early morning screenings have become less common in the state over the years.
However, only hours before the first show, producer SR Prabhu announced that the special screenings would not happen. Sharing the update on X, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" The sudden announcement shocked fans, many of whom had already booked tickets for the first-day-first-show experience. Several theatres also paused online bookings overnight, creating confusion among audiences waiting for updates.
Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!— SR Prabu (@prabhu_sr) May 13, 2026
As speculation around the issue grew, director RJ Balaji addressed fans with an emotional message on social media. He admitted that even he did not have a clear answer to the situation but assured everyone that the producers were trying their best to solve the hurdles. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months," he wrote.
Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,…— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026
The director further added that he still had "complete faith" that things would work out. Industry reports later suggested that unresolved financial and distribution-related issues caused the disruption. According to media reports, pending dues delayed the film's theatrical clearance, which affected the delivery of KDMs, the digital keys required for screening films in theatres.
God mode of a Vigilante 🌪️— Aswin Hari (@AswinHari_offl) May 13, 2026
Peak•Sambhavam•Loading 💥
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.#karuppu #suriya @Suriya_offl @RJ_Balaji @DreamWarriorpic @SuriyaFansClub pic.twitter.com/NTy1OOlvvr
Some reports also claimed that outstanding payments connected to studios and distributors created a last-minute bottleneck for the makers. Though the team never officially confirmed the exact reason, theatre chains began removing listings from booking platforms late Wednesday night, hinting at bigger trouble behind the scenes.
#VeeraBhadrudu Hyderabad city bookings are open now! 💥 pic.twitter.com/VTGARTLWro— Karuppu (@KaruppuMovie) May 12, 2026
Despite the setback, Karuppu had already shown strong advance booking momentum. Trade trackers reported that the film crossed nearly Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu advance sales within a short time of bookings opening. Meanwhile, fans flooded X with disappointed reactions after the cancellation news broke. While some expressed frustration over the poor planning, many continued to support Suriya and RJ Balaji, hoping the issue would be resolved quickly for later shows.