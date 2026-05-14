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Why Suriya-Trisha Starrer Karuppu's Early Morning Shows Were Cancelled Despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Approval

Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu faced a major release-day setback after its special 9 AM shows were cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay granting permission.

Suriya and Trisha in Karuppu
Suriya and Trisha in Karuppu (Photo: Film Posters)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Suriya and Trisha's much-awaited action drama Karuppu finally arrived in theatres on May 14, but the film's release morning turned chaotic after its special 9 AM shows were cancelled at the last minute. The cancellation came despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission for early morning screenings just days earlier.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and had generated massive buzz ahead of release. Fans were especially excited after the Tamil Nadu government approved special 9 AM shows for May 14 and 15, a rare move considering early morning screenings have become less common in the state over the years.

However, only hours before the first show, producer SR Prabhu announced that the special screenings would not happen. Sharing the update on X, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" The sudden announcement shocked fans, many of whom had already booked tickets for the first-day-first-show experience. Several theatres also paused online bookings overnight, creating confusion among audiences waiting for updates.

As speculation around the issue grew, director RJ Balaji addressed fans with an emotional message on social media. He admitted that even he did not have a clear answer to the situation but assured everyone that the producers were trying their best to solve the hurdles. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months," he wrote.

The director further added that he still had "complete faith" that things would work out. Industry reports later suggested that unresolved financial and distribution-related issues caused the disruption. According to media reports, pending dues delayed the film's theatrical clearance, which affected the delivery of KDMs, the digital keys required for screening films in theatres.

Some reports also claimed that outstanding payments connected to studios and distributors created a last-minute bottleneck for the makers. Though the team never officially confirmed the exact reason, theatre chains began removing listings from booking platforms late Wednesday night, hinting at bigger trouble behind the scenes.

Despite the setback, Karuppu had already shown strong advance booking momentum. Trade trackers reported that the film crossed nearly Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu advance sales within a short time of bookings opening. Meanwhile, fans flooded X with disappointed reactions after the cancellation news broke. While some expressed frustration over the poor planning, many continued to support Suriya and RJ Balaji, hoping the issue would be resolved quickly for later shows.

Read More

  1. Karuppu: Advance Booking, U/A Certificate, Plot & Everything To Know About Suriya-Trisha Starrer
  2. Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Sparks Buzz Online: 'Love Is Always Louder'
  3. Internet Divided After Thalapathy Vijay Arrives With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

TAGGED:

SURIYA KARUPPU RELEASE ISSUE
RJ BALAJI KARUPPU CONTROVERSY
TAMIL NADU CM VIJAY KARUPPU
TRISHA SURIYA KARUPPU UPDATE
KARUPPU 9 AM SHOWS CANCELLED

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