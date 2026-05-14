ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Suriya-Trisha Starrer Karuppu's Early Morning Shows Were Cancelled Despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Approval

Suriya and Trisha in Karuppu ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Suriya and Trisha's much-awaited action drama Karuppu finally arrived in theatres on May 14, but the film's release morning turned chaotic after its special 9 AM shows were cancelled at the last minute. The cancellation came despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission for early morning screenings just days earlier. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and had generated massive buzz ahead of release. Fans were especially excited after the Tamil Nadu government approved special 9 AM shows for May 14 and 15, a rare move considering early morning screenings have become less common in the state over the years. However, only hours before the first show, producer SR Prabhu announced that the special screenings would not happen. Sharing the update on X, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" The sudden announcement shocked fans, many of whom had already booked tickets for the first-day-first-show experience. Several theatres also paused online bookings overnight, creating confusion among audiences waiting for updates.