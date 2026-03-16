ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Sean Penn Did Not Attend Oscars 2026? Veteran Won Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

Culkin, who won the same category last year for his role in A Real Pain, joked about Penn's absence as he took the stage to accept the honour. His humour, however, couldn't pacify the fans of the Flag Day star.

Hyderabad: "Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening, or didn't want to, so I'll be accepting the award on his behalf," said Kieran Culkin, who accepted the Best Supporting Actor award on behalf of the veteran actor at the 2026 Oscars. Penn's absence at the 98th Academy Awards sparked buzz and left many puzzled about why he skipped the award gala.

Penn won the Oscar for his role as Col Steven J. Lockjaw in the film One Battle After Another. However, the actor was not present at the event because he is currently out of the country. Reports also suggest that the actor flew to Europe in the days before the Oscars 2026. While netizens are speculating about the reason behind Penn skipping the Oscars in 2026, an official statement from the actor or his team is awaited.

One Battle After Another win marks Penn's third Academy Award win. He earlier won the Best Actor award for his performances in Mystic River in 2004 and Milk in 2009. Over the years, he has also received nominations in the same category for films such as Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, and I Am Sam.

The 65-year-old actor's chances to win an Oscar upped when he won prize for the same role at the BAFTA Film Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. Interestingly, the actor did not attend those ceremonies either. He did attend the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, where he was nominated in the same category but lost the award to Stellan Skarsgård, who won for his role as Gustav Borg in Sentimental Value.

In this year's Oscars race, Penn outshined actors Benicio del Toro, Stellan Skarsgard, Delroy Lindo, and Jacob Elordi to clinch the Best Supporting Actor trophy.