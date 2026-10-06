ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why 'Saviour' Tom Cruise Couldn't Save Digger From His Worst Opening In 19 Years

Why 'Saviour' Tom Cruise Couldn't Save Digger From His Worst Opening In 19 Years ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Tom Cruise has spent decades building one of Hollywood's strongest big-screen identities. Whether he was flying fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick or taking on impossible missions in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise was often the man audiences expected to save the day.

But his latest film Digger turns that image on its head. And, ironically, the man who has repeatedly played Hollywood's ultimate saviour could not save his own film from a disastrous box-office opening. Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, Digger opened to just around USD 8 million domestically and approximately USD 20 million worldwide over its opening weekend. According to media reports, it marks Cruise's lowest domestic opening in 19 years, since 2007's Lions for Lambs. The poor start is especially worrying given the film's reported production budget, which is estimated at anywhere between USD 125 million and USD 180 million. When the saviour becomes the problem Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an eccentric and wealthy oil tycoon whose actions are linked to a massive ecological disaster. Instead of being the heroic figure who arrives to save humanity, his character is partly responsible for the crisis. Yet Digger still sees himself as a saviour.