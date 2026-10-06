Why 'Saviour' Tom Cruise Couldn't Save Digger From His Worst Opening In 19 Years
Tom Cruise's Digger has delivered his weakest domestic opening in 19 years, challenging the action star's long-standing saviour image and box-office appeal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tom Cruise has spent decades building one of Hollywood's strongest big-screen identities. Whether he was flying fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick or taking on impossible missions in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise was often the man audiences expected to save the day.
But his latest film Digger turns that image on its head. And, ironically, the man who has repeatedly played Hollywood's ultimate saviour could not save his own film from a disastrous box-office opening. Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, Digger opened to just around USD 8 million domestically and approximately USD 20 million worldwide over its opening weekend. According to media reports, it marks Cruise's lowest domestic opening in 19 years, since 2007's Lions for Lambs.
The poor start is especially worrying given the film's reported production budget, which is estimated at anywhere between USD 125 million and USD 180 million.
When the saviour becomes the problem
Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an eccentric and wealthy oil tycoon whose actions are linked to a massive ecological disaster. Instead of being the heroic figure who arrives to save humanity, his character is partly responsible for the crisis. Yet Digger still sees himself as a saviour.
That is where the film takes a sharp turn from the image Cruise has carefully built over the years. His characters are usually physically fearless, determined and capable of pulling off extraordinary feats. Digger, however, presents a deeply flawed man whose belief in his own heroism becomes part of the satire.
The contrast is even more striking because Cruise has undergone a major physical transformation for the role. Now 64 in real life, the actor plays a 65-year-old character and appears with heavy prosthetics, a balding look and a heavier frame. He is almost unrecognisable compared with the lean action hero audiences are used to seeing.
DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created. 1/3— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) October 3, 2026
A risky move for an action icon
Digger also moves Cruise away from the crowd-pleasing action films that have defined his recent career. There are no death-defying stunts or high-speed action sequences designed to turn him into a larger-than-life hero. Instead, the film is a dark satire with an unusual premise and a divisive narrative. That shift appears to have created a disconnect with some sections of Cruise's core audience.
The film received a C+ CinemaScore, while its critical reception has also been mixed. Some filmmakers, including Guillermo del Toro, have defended the film and praised its ambition and theatrical scale. Cruise himself has refused to distance himself from the project. Following its release, he shared behind-the-scenes pictures and thanked the cast and crew, saying he was proud of what they had created.
But the box office tells a different story. For an actor whose name has long been associated with theatrical spectacle and the ability to put audiences in seats, Digger represents a rare setback. With Digger, his biggest challenge may be proving that even the ultimate Hollywood "saviour" cannot always rescue a film.