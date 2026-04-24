ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Rihanna Is In India? Mystery Behind Pop Singer's Surprise Mumbai Arrival Finally Revealed

This marks Rihanna's return to India after her high-profile visit in 2024, when she performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. That visit created a massive buzz, with viral videos showing her dancing with Bollywood celebrities and performing some of her biggest hits. Naturally, her sudden comeback has left fans wondering as to what brings her here this time?

Hyderabad: Global pop icon Rihanna has once again set foot in India, and her surprise arrival in Mumbai has instantly sparked excitement and curiosity among fans. The singer was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, dressed in an all-black outfit, paired with dark sunglasses. She smiled, waved, and even blew kisses at the paparazzi, clearly enjoying the warm welcome.

Social media has been buzzing non-stop since videos of her arrival surfaced. Fans flooded platforms with questions and excitement. One user wrote, "Rihanna in India, which wedding are we having again?" Another posted, "Why is Rihanna in India right now?" A particularly excited fan commented, "Where is she going?" The chatter reflects both excitement and genuine curiosity.

Speculation initially ranged from another big celebrity wedding to a private performance. Given her previous association with grand events in India, many assumed history might be repeating itself. However, the real reason appears to be quite different this time.

Rihanna returns to India after two years (Photo: ANI)

According to media reports, Rihanna is in Mumbai for a special event linked to her globally successful cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. The event, reportedly titled "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli," is expected to showcase the brand's latest offerings and celebrate its expansion in India. Known for its inclusive range of shades and products, the brand has built a strong identity worldwide, and this event could mark a significant step in strengthening its presence in the Indian market. While Rihanna has not officially confirmed the details, the buzz around the event is already growing.