ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Why Only This Song?' Rakshitha Questions Outrage Over Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar, Defends Director-Husband Prem

Amid all this, Rakshitha chose to share her thoughts directly with the public. In her Instagram story, she acknowledged the criticism and said she is fully aware of what is being said online. She questioned why this particular song has caused such a huge reaction when many similar songs in the past were accepted.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi alongside Sanjay Dutt, invited criticism soon after its release. Many viewers and activists called the lyrics vulgar and disrespectful towards women. The issue even reached authorities, with complaints leading to notices being sent to various bodies, including the censor board. At the same time, lyricist Raqueeb Alam clarified that he only translated the Kannada version and did not write the original lyrics.

Hyderabad: The controversy around the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil has now drawn a response from actor Rakshitha Prem, wife of the film's director Prem. As the song faces backlash for its alleged sexual and double-meaning lyrics, Rakshitha has spoken out through a series of Instagram stories, asking people to look at the issue with balance and avoid personal attacks.

She pointed out examples from older films and songs that had derogatory content but did not face the same level of outrage. "When songs like Choli Ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine… but one song creates massive news," she said. At the same time, she made it clear that she was not trying to justify the lyrics but was trying to understand the sudden wave of criticism.

Rakshitha Prem reacts to backlash against Nora Fatehi's controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke (Photo: Instagram)

Rakshitha also strongly defended her husband, director Prem. She said that criticising a single song should not lead to questioning his entire career or talent. She added that every filmmaker has ups and downs, and one project or controversy should not define them. Another key point she raised was about the tone of the criticism. While she agreed that audiences have the right to question filmmakers, she drew a clear line against abuse. "Do u have the rights to question him? yes… but do u have the rights to abuse him? No," she wrote.

The filmmaker's wife also spoke about the challenges faced by the Kannada film industry. According to her, it is not easy for filmmakers to sell their films to OTT platforms or channels, or even bring audiences to theatres. She credited Prem for managing to create attention for his films through strong publicity, even if some call it "gimmicks." She said that once audiences watch the film, they are free to decide whether they like it or not, and the team will accept that feedback.

Rakshitha Prem reacts to backlash against Nora Fatehi's controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke (Photo: Instagram)

Following the backlash, the Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt song has been taken down. KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026.