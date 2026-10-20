Why Nepal Banned Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer Ahead Of Release
Nepal has denied screening permission to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer. Read on to know why.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Udta Teer has hit a roadblock ahead of its theatrical release, with Nepal refusing to allow the spy comedy to be screened in the country. The decision follows a review by Nepal's Central Film Censor Board, which reportedly found the film's storyline potentially sensitive due to its portrayal of India-Pakistan tensions.
Nepal's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has denied permission for the film's public exhibition. According to media reports, the ministry informed the film's local distributor, National Cine Group Nepal, about the decision after the censor board reviewed its content.
Why has Nepal banned Udta Teer?
The film has reportedly been restricted under Section 8(3) of Nepal's Film (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 1963. The provision bars the approval of films that could potentially threaten the country's security, disturb peace and order, affect relations with friendly countries or create disharmony among different communities.
According to reports, the censor board's concerns stem from the film's storyline, which revolves around a Pakistani spy who enters India and loses his memory following an accident. He subsequently begins to believe that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer, setting the stage for the film's mix of espionage, patriotism and comedy.
Nepali film writer and critic Samipyaraj Timilsina reportedly told a newswire that the film's sensitive subject and its exploration of tensions between India and Pakistan may have influenced the board's decision. Nepal generally seeks to maintain a neutral position during conflicts between its neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. The authorities have reportedly considered the film's geopolitical themes sensitive enough to deny it permission for public screening.
Not the first film to face scrutiny in Nepal
Udta Teer is not the first Indian film to encounter regulatory hurdles in Nepal over politically sensitive themes. Aamir Khan-produced Bantwara 1947, which follows a Muslim family displaced during the Partition, was also reportedly put on hold temporarily by Nepal's Central Film Screening Committee. Although the authorities did not explicitly object to the film's storyline, its subject matter and historical context were reportedly considered sensitive.
For now, Udta Teer will not be available for public screening in Nepal. However, the restriction does not affect its scheduled theatrical release in India, where the film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.
What Ayushmann Khurrana said about his role in Udta Teer
At the film's trailer launch, Ayushmann spoke about playing Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who mistakenly believes he is an Indian operative after losing his memory. Describing the film's genre, the actor said, "This is a spy comedy, a patriotic comedy, and a genre bender." He also explained why the character was particularly challenging to portray. According to Ayushmann, maintaining a straight face while comic situations unfolded around him required considerable effort. He described it as his "most difficult character" because he had to remain composed amid the chaos and humour surrounding him.
Udta Teer: Cast, director and release date
Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer marks his directorial debut. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad, alongside Sara Ali Khan in a key role. The ensemble cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.