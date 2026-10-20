ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Nepal Banned Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer Ahead Of Release

Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Udta Teer has hit a roadblock ahead of its theatrical release, with Nepal refusing to allow the spy comedy to be screened in the country. The decision follows a review by Nepal's Central Film Censor Board, which reportedly found the film's storyline potentially sensitive due to its portrayal of India-Pakistan tensions.

Nepal's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has denied permission for the film's public exhibition. According to media reports, the ministry informed the film's local distributor, National Cine Group Nepal, about the decision after the censor board reviewed its content.

Why has Nepal banned Udta Teer? The film has reportedly been restricted under Section 8(3) of Nepal's Film (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 1963. The provision bars the approval of films that could potentially threaten the country's security, disturb peace and order, affect relations with friendly countries or create disharmony among different communities. According to reports, the censor board's concerns stem from the film's storyline, which revolves around a Pakistani spy who enters India and loses his memory following an accident. He subsequently begins to believe that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer, setting the stage for the film's mix of espionage, patriotism and comedy. Nepali film writer and critic Samipyaraj Timilsina reportedly told a newswire that the film's sensitive subject and its exploration of tensions between India and Pakistan may have influenced the board's decision. Nepal generally seeks to maintain a neutral position during conflicts between its neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. The authorities have reportedly considered the film's geopolitical themes sensitive enough to deny it permission for public screening. Not the first film to face scrutiny in Nepal