ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Katrina Kaif Agreed For Her First On-Screen Kiss With Hrithik Roshan In ZNMD: 'He Is The Sleeping Beauty'

"When I met Katrina, she had never kissed before on screen. She read it, and she said, 'I understand you need it for the screenplay,'" Zoya said. The filmmaker explained that Laila is a character who lives in the moment and does not hesitate to follow her instincts. The kiss, therefore, was not inserted simply to create a romantic moment between the two stars. It was meant to show an important part of Laila's personality and her impact on Arjun.

The kiss appears towards the end of the film and comes between Hrithik's character Arjun and Katrina's Laila. While the moment may look like a simple romantic scene, Zoya said it had a clear purpose in the story and was important to Laila's character. Speaking to a newswire, Zoya recalled that Katrina had never kissed on screen before. However, after reading the script, the actor understood why the scene was needed.

Hyderabad: Fifteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara introduced audiences to the unforgettable road trip of three friends in Spain, director Zoya Akhtar has opened up about one of the film's most talked-about moments. She revealed why Katrina Kaif agreed to share her first on-screen kiss with Hrithik Roshan in the 2011 film.

Zoya even compared the characters to a classic fairy-tale pairing. "He is the sleeping beauty, and she is the prince. She needed to kiss him to wake him up," she explained. According to Zoya, the scene was also important because the audience had not previously seen Laila behaving in such an impulsive way. The moment helped underline her free-spirited nature while also marking a change in Arjun.

Interestingly, Zoya revealed that she faced pressure from both Hrithik and Katrina's teams to include a romantic song featuring the two stars. Since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara brought together two of Bollywood's biggest stars, their teams felt that audiences would expect to see them dance together. "Everybody, including their management, was like, 'They have to… You have Katrina and Hrithik for the first time; how can they not be dancing?'" Zoya recalled.

However, the filmmaker refused to force a song into the narrative. She considered several possibilities, including having Hrithik imagine Katrina at the beach or bringing her into the popular Senorita sequence. But none of the ideas felt natural to her. Zoya admitted that a song featuring Hrithik and Katrina could have been a major commercial attraction. Still, she trusted her instinct and decided against it.

Meanwhile, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could soon return with a new chapter. Zoya has confirmed that work on ZNMD 2 is underway, with Reema Kagti also involved in the project. "We are on it," the filmmaker said, while making it clear that the sequel is not guaranteed yet. The filmmaker wants to make sure the story feels right for Arjun, Kabir and Imran after a 15-year gap. "We don't know what will happen and what won't... if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice," she said.

The original film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol as three friends who embark on a life-changing trip to Spain. Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin also played key roles. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the film has continued to remain a favourite among Bollywood audiences.