Why Karan Johar Took Legal Action Against YouTuber CarryMinati: Inside The Roast Video Case And Court Order

The controversy began when CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, posted a roast video under his YouTube channel titled Coffee With Jalan, which was a parody of Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and contained jokes about nepotism in Bollywood. According to Johar, the video crossed the line from comedy into personal attack. In his petition to the court, he claimed the roast used abusive language and directly targeted his name in a vulgar way.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken legal action against popular YouTuber CarryMinati, turning an online roast into a courtroom battle. The case has garnered interest due to its relation to online content, celebrity reputation, and mockery. Below is everything to know about why Karan Johar sued CarryMinati and what the court has ordered so far.

On Monday, February 9, a Mumbai court heard Johar's plea and issued an immediate order. Judge Pandurang Bhosale observed that "prima facie it appears that Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of the CarryMinati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff." Based on this observation, the court ordered that the video be taken down at once and banned any further circulation of similar content.

The court also directed Meta Platforms and other social media intermediaries to remove the listed URLs and make sure the video is not re-uploaded in any form. This includes short clips or reels made by other users. Johar argued that although the original video had been deleted, it had already been viewed by millions. He said that users were continuing to share edited clips, which he believes caused ongoing harm to his reputation.

CarryMinati's legal team responded by saying that the video had already been removed voluntarily. They argued that there was no need for urgent legal action and claimed Johar filed the suit "hurriedly" without giving the YouTuber a chance to explain or clarify his position.

Despite this argument, Judge Bhosale issued an ad-interim injunction. The order restrains CarryMinati, his team, and anyone linked to the channel from posting or sharing any more allegedly defamatory content about Johar. The restriction will remain in place until the next hearing.