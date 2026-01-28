ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why 'Jana Nayagan' Referred To Review Committee? Here's Madras HC Verdict Highlights

Chennai: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court had set aside a single-judge order granting a U/A certificate to Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' on Tuesday.

In its verdict, the bench mentioned there is nothing wrong in sending the film for review as it contains scenes portraying foreign powers creating religious conflict and unrest in India.

The film production company had earlier applied to the Censor Board for a certificate on December 18, 2025. The Censor Board accepted the application (No. 01031912202500014) on December 19 and on December 22, a five-member committee that viewed the film, informed the production company that some scenes needed to be removed to grant a U/A 16+ certificate.

Accepting the recommendation, the production company removed a few scenes and resubmitted the film for a censor certificate on December 24 and was reportedly informed by the Censor Board on December 29 that they had decided to grant a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, when the film crew tried to upload the script for certification, they were unable to do so. Following this, the production company sought clarification from the Censor Board on December 31 and January 1. The film crew was informed by the Chairman of the Censor Board on January 5 that they had decided to send the film to the review committee because a "security force emblem" was depicted in the film.

Subsequently, the film crew filed a case in the High Court on January 7, challenging the Censor Board Chairman's sudden decision to send the film for review, despite having already decided to grant a UA 16+ certificate. Justice P T Asha, who heard the case, delivered a verdict on January 9, quashing the Censor Board Chairman's order that the film should be sent for review.