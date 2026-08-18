ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Is Niu Lai Trending? Low-Budget Chinese Animated Movie With No Publicity Turns Into A Box Office Hit

Hyderabad: A Chinese animated film that was almost ignored at the box office has suddenly become one of the most talked-about movies of the summer. Niu Lai, which can be translated as The Cow Is Coming or Here Comes the Cow, is now trending in India and other parts of the world after viewers went viral with clips mocking its unusual animation and confusing story.

The film was released in China on August 5, 2026, with almost no publicity. It earned only around 7,700 yuan (Rs 9,936.35) in its first 10 days. However, social media changed its fate. After clips from the film started spreading online, people began visiting theatres simply to see what had become an internet sensation.

According to a Chinese ticket-tracking platform, Niu Lai has now earned more than 14.9 million yuan, around Rs 21 crore. Its sudden rise has put the low-budget film alongside major Hollywood releases such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the Chinese box office.

Why Is Niu Lai Trending In India?

The biggest reason behind Niu Lai becoming a global talking point is its animation. Viewers have described the film’s computer-generated visuals as extremely crude, with stiff character movements, rough 3D models and awkward voice acting.

Some social media users have compared the animation to a student project, while others have called it one of the worst-looking films of the year. Its unusual story has also added to the discussion.

The 86-minute film reportedly follows a newborn calf and a skylark, with parts of the story unfolding through an abstract dream sequence. Instead of standard promotion, the film became popular because audiences began sharing clips and discussing how unusual it looked. One popular social media post read, “You may regret it for 80 minutes if you watch it, but if you don’t, you’ll regret it for life.”

How A Movie With Almost No Promotion Became A Hit