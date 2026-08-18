Why Is Niu Lai Trending? Low-Budget Chinese Animated Movie With No Publicity Turns Into A Box Office Hit
Chinese animated film Niu Lai, released with little publicity, has unexpectedly surged at the Chinese box office and is now gaining attention in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Chinese animated film that was almost ignored at the box office has suddenly become one of the most talked-about movies of the summer. Niu Lai, which can be translated as The Cow Is Coming or Here Comes the Cow, is now trending in India and other parts of the world after viewers went viral with clips mocking its unusual animation and confusing story.
The film was released in China on August 5, 2026, with almost no publicity. It earned only around 7,700 yuan (Rs 9,936.35) in its first 10 days. However, social media changed its fate. After clips from the film started spreading online, people began visiting theatres simply to see what had become an internet sensation.
Chinese animated film called Niu Lai just set a new low for 3D graphics this year— Diamond Feed (@DiamondFeedX) August 18, 2026
But after the internet caught wind of it, thousands rushed to cinemas to witness the masterpiece for themselves - and the movie is making bank
It’s so bad it’s good#NiuLai #牛来 #Herecomesthecow pic.twitter.com/BVMxiFfzPW
According to a Chinese ticket-tracking platform, Niu Lai has now earned more than 14.9 million yuan, around Rs 21 crore. Its sudden rise has put the low-budget film alongside major Hollywood releases such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the Chinese box office.
Why Is Niu Lai Trending In India?
The biggest reason behind Niu Lai becoming a global talking point is its animation. Viewers have described the film’s computer-generated visuals as extremely crude, with stiff character movements, rough 3D models and awkward voice acting.
Some social media users have compared the animation to a student project, while others have called it one of the worst-looking films of the year. Its unusual story has also added to the discussion.
The 86-minute film reportedly follows a newborn calf and a skylark, with parts of the story unfolding through an abstract dream sequence. Instead of standard promotion, the film became popular because audiences began sharing clips and discussing how unusual it looked. One popular social media post read, “You may regret it for 80 minutes if you watch it, but if you don’t, you’ll regret it for life.”
What happens when a movie is so bad… it becomes a must-see event?— YellowRiverStory (@TopYellowriver) August 18, 2026
Meet #Niulai (#牛来), a Chinese animated film made by just two people over 5 years on a shoestring budget.
The cinemas are filled with genuine laughter. pic.twitter.com/6YhCr0fS0G
How A Movie With Almost No Promotion Became A Hit
Niu Lai was a very small production from the beginning. It was reportedly made over five years by a two-person team consisting of director Xin Yumeng and his mother, Sun Lifang, who worked on the film’s writing and also provided voice acting.
The movie had almost no publicity before its release. There was reportedly no major trailer, promotional campaign or interview surrounding it. Its limited promotion meant that very few people knew about the film when it first arrived in theatres.
That changed after Chinese social media users started sharing clips from the movie. While many posts were critical of its animation, the criticism created curiosity. People who had never heard of Niu Lai suddenly wanted to watch it for themselves.
The film’s popularity grew so quickly that cinemas began adding more screenings to meet demand. Since the movie did not even have a proper promotional poster, some cinema staff reportedly created their own posters to attract audiences.
RT this 🐂 The “so bad it's good” Chinese animated film Niu Lai (牛来) has reportedly ended its theatrical run today after a wild reversal: ¥7,169 in 9 days → ¥11M+ total. Two-person crew, zero promo, maximum meme energy. #NiuLai #牛来 https://t.co/v7bxsZ2si6 pic.twitter.com/pw1fQjbu7k— Dank Doge (@Dank_DogeDank) August 17, 2026
Viewers See It As An Alternative To AI
Interestingly, not everyone online has been mocking Niu Lai. Some viewers have praised its handmade approach, especially at a time when AI-generated content is becoming common online.
Some social media users described the film’s rough animation as proof that its creators had not relied on AI. One user wrote, “That’s some serious craftsmanship.” Another user called it “pure handmade” and described the film as the biggest “dark horse” of the summer movie season.
The film has therefore developed an unusual fan base. Some people are watching it because they genuinely find its handmade quality interesting, while others are simply curious to experience the movie that has become a meme.
#NiuLai’s insane box office turnaround: This Chinese animation earned merely ¥7,700 in the opening 10 days. Ridiculously bad animation clips went viral, and its cumulative box office hit ¥10 million per real-time stats on August 17. pic.twitter.com/Vn4lXtNJkL— Su Shi | 苏轼 (@SeeChinaToday) August 17, 2026
Niu Lai’s Box Office Journey
The film’s success is even more surprising because its early box office performance was extremely poor. With only a few thousand yuan earned in its first days, Niu Lai appeared destined to disappear without much attention.
Instead, online jokes turned into ticket sales. The movie’s story is now being discussed far beyond China, including in India, where its bizarre box office journey has caught the attention of social media users and entertainment audiences.
However, the film’s success has also faced criticism. A commentary by state-owned Beijing News warned that cinemas could “lose the trust” of viewers if they continued adding screenings for films that were considered poorly made. The commentary argued that cinemas should act as “gatekeepers for the audience” and reject movies that do not meet basic standards.