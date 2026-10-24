ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Is Avengers: Doomsday New Glimpse Receiving Flak From Marvel Fans?

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios is ramping up promotions for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday which is their latest offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With only two months left until the premiere, the makers dropped new promos. The Avengers: Doomsday glimpse released during Game 1 of the MLB World Series on October 23 and is now available on Marvel's social media handles.

The latest promotional assets showcase the four main hero factions: the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the New Avengers. However, the Doomsday footage has garnered the most attention but not for the reason the makers would prefer.

Many fans were left feeling underwhelmed after latest glimpse release for it did not match their expectations. The prime reason for Doomsday glimpse receiving Marvel fans' flack is it did not deliver much of new content.

Robert Downey Jr whose Iron-Man sacrificed himself in the final moments of End Game, is returning as Doctor Doom. He is said to be playing most dangerous villain yet in MCU and will be unleashing destruction in the upcoming film.

The glimpse featured a ceremonial first pitch by Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic, followed by commentary from MLB players.

The promo has sparked mixed reactions among Marvel fans. Despite the anticipation surrounding the new promotional video, many viewers expressed disappointment over its content.

Soon after the promo dropped, social media was abuzz with fans' reactions expressing frustration over minimal new footage. Remarks about the promo offering only a few seconds of fresh scenes have flooded Marvel's social media with one fan bluntly questioning, "THAT’S IT???"

However some Marvel fans defended makers' approach. They appreciated the decision to avoid revealing too much and keeping the details under wraps as much as possible.

While some fans were eagerly awaiting a whole new glimpse, others on social media hold a completely different view. They prefer watching the movie without spoilers or prior plot details, similar to the strategy used for Spider-Man BND. The makers appear to want audiences to enter with minimal information to make the theatrical experience far more exciting. Nonetheless, this strategic secrecy has generated excitement and skepticism among fans in equal measures.

Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of Russo Brothers to MCU after Avengers: Endgame. The film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It is produced by Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers. The film is part of Phase six of the MCU and is slated to hit screens on December 18. Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, a sequel scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.

In India, Doomsday is likely to face tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated action-thriller, King. SRK starrer is also arriving during Christmas, December 24.