ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Last Tenant Release: Why Irrfan Khan's Film Was Delayed 25 Years; Vidya Balan Says 'It Feels Surreal'

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 years after it was made, The Last Tenant, starring Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan, has finally been released for audiences. The film quietly premiered on YouTube on April 29, marking Irrfan Khan’s sixth death anniversary. What makes this release special is not just the timing, but also the long and complicated journey the film went through before reaching viewers.

Directed and written by Sarthak Dasgupta, The Last Tenant is believed to be one of Vidya Balan’s earliest projects, possibly her first film after her short stint on television. It also remains the only time she shared screen space with Irrfan Khan.

Why the film remained unreleased for two decades

Despite being shot around the year 2000, the film never saw the light of day for over 20 years. The main reason was simple yet devastating: the original footage was lost. With no proper backup and limited resources at the time, the project was left incomplete and eventually forgotten.

Sarthak Dasgupta, who was just starting out then, had almost given up hope of ever recovering the film. However, in a surprising turn of events, he recently found a VHS copy of The Last Tenant. This discovery made it possible to restore the film and finally release it.

Looking back at that phase, Dasgupta shared an emotional note about his journey. He said, “I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream.”