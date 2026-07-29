ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Diljit Dosanjh Can't Play Shiv Kumar Batalvi? Director Honey Trehan Reveals Real Reason

Diljit has maintained a clear stance against smoking on screen, making it difficult for him to portray a character whose real-life habits are closely tied to his personality and lifestyle. For Trehan, staying true to Batalvi's life is an important part of the film, which is why he believes the role may not be suitable for Diljit despite his admiration for the actor.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Trehan shared that while he would love to reunite with Diljit, there is one major obstacle standing in the way. According to the director, Shiv Kumar Batalvi was a chain-smoker, and portraying the poet authentically would require frequent smoking scenes. "I really want Diljit to play Shiv, but there is a technical problem. Shiv was a non-stop smoker and I can't force Diljit to smoke," Trehan said.

Hyderabad: Ever since filmmaker Honey Trehan announced his long-awaited biopic on legendary Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi, one question has dominated conversations among fans: Will Diljit Dosanjh play the iconic poet? After all, the actor-singer recently collaborated with Trehan in Sutlej, making him an obvious choice in many people's minds. However, the filmmaker has now revealed why that casting is unlikely to happen.

That said, the collaboration may not be completely off the table. Trehan revealed that he still wants Diljit to be associated with the project in some capacity. "Diljit will do something in the film, I don't know what yet. He's a very pure soul," the director said, hinting that audiences could still see the singer-actor contribute to the biopic in another role.

The filmmaker also shared that the Shiv Kumar Batalvi biopic is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. To make the film as authentic as possible, Trehan spent years travelling across Punjab and meeting people who personally knew the celebrated poet. Their stories and memories have helped shape the screenplay.

Trehan has also collaborated with Meharban Batalvi, the poet's son, while developing the project. Interestingly, the two first connected during the making of Udta Punjab, when the team was trying to secure the rights to Batalvi's famous song Ek Kudi. Speaking about the legendary poet, Trehan described Batalvi as someone whose work cannot be explained in simple words. He praised the writer's deep understanding of love, pain and human suffering, adding that every reader discovers a different side of him.

The filmmaker also highlighted Luna, Batalvi's acclaimed poetic drama that earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award, making him the youngest recipient of the honour. Trehan believes many people know Shiv Kumar Batalvi through his poetry but are unaware of the life experiences that shaped his writing. Through the biopic, he hopes to introduce audiences to the man behind the verses and explore the emotional journey that made him one of Punjabi literature's greatest voices. The film will be directed and produced by Honey Trehan along with Abhishek Chaubey under the banner of MacGuffin Pictures.