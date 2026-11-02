ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Did Dulquer Salmaan Fear Losing Aakasamlo Oka Tara While Shooting Lucky Baskhar?

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan has an interesting story behind signing his upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The actor recently revealed that he had heard the film's script even before he began shooting for Lucky Baskhar. Although he was unsure about committing to the project at the time, the story stayed with him for a long time. In fact, he admitted that he was worried the film might go to another actor while he was busy with Lucky Baskhar.

The actor shared this interesting anecdote during a promotional event for Aakasamlo Oka Tara. He joined music composer GV Prakash Kumar for a live performance of the unplugged version of the film's song Radhe Radhe. During their interaction, Dulquer spoke about how the project first came to him and why he wanted to return to it.

According to Dulquer, he had heard the narration of Aakasamlo Oka Tara before Lucky Baskhar went on floors. However, he was not entirely sure about taking it up at that point. Despite that, something about the story stayed with him. He revealed that the film simply refused to leave his mind, even as he moved on to other projects.

Dulquer also recalled feeling anxious that the opportunity might slip away while he was occupied with Lucky Baskhar. He feared that the makers could approach someone else for the role. Production banner Geetha Arts recently shared a video of the actor narrating this story on social media. Along with the clip, the production house wrote, "Some stories are just destined to find their hero…and the stars aligned to bring @dqsalmaan into the world of #AakasamLoOkaTara."

What Is Aakasamlo Oka Tara About?

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan alongside debutante Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan. The film revolves around a young village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite facing several challenges, she remains determined to achieve her goal. Satvika plays the aspiring astronaut, while Dulquer essays the character of Krishna, a middle-class man who becomes an important part of her journey. Aakasamlo Oka Tara is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 20, 2026.