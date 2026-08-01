ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Did BTS Boycott The 2027 Grammys? Other Artists Who Have Skipped The Awards Before

BTS ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: BTS have decided not to submit their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. They made a strong statement against what they believe is an unfair way of recognising music. The seven-member K-pop group announced the decision through a joint message shared on Instagram Story. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook said they want music to be judged for its quality instead of being separated by region or language. "We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year," the group said. Explaining their decision, BTS added, "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language." The announcement comes after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category called Best Asian Pop Music Performance for the 2027 awards. The category is meant to honour performances from Asian pop markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. Songs must also make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages to qualify. While some fans welcomed the new category as a step towards better representation, many others criticised it. They argued that global artists like BTS should compete in the main Grammy categories, such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, instead of being placed in a separate category based on language or region. Many fans also pointed out that artists singing in Korean, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish and other languages already face extra challenges in international award shows. According to critics, creating separate regional categories could make Asian music appear separate from mainstream global pop instead of treating it as an equal part of it.