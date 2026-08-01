Why Did BTS Boycott The 2027 Grammys? Other Artists Who Have Skipped The Awards Before
BTS skipped the 2027 Grammys over the new Asian Pop category, joining artists like The Weeknd, Drake and Sinéad O'Connor who previously boycotted the awards.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: BTS have decided not to submit their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. They made a strong statement against what they believe is an unfair way of recognising music.
The seven-member K-pop group announced the decision through a joint message shared on Instagram Story. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook said they want music to be judged for its quality instead of being separated by region or language.
"We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year," the group said. Explaining their decision, BTS added, "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
The announcement comes after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category called Best Asian Pop Music Performance for the 2027 awards. The category is meant to honour performances from Asian pop markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. Songs must also make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages to qualify.
While some fans welcomed the new category as a step towards better representation, many others criticised it. They argued that global artists like BTS should compete in the main Grammy categories, such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, instead of being placed in a separate category based on language or region.
Many fans also pointed out that artists singing in Korean, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish and other languages already face extra challenges in international award shows. According to critics, creating separate regional categories could make Asian music appear separate from mainstream global pop instead of treating it as an equal part of it.
The decision made by BTS has started a worldwide discussion about equality and inclusion in the music industry. The Recording Academy later responded to the group’s announcement. CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he was disappointed by BTS’ decision but defended the new category. He explained that artists who enter genre-specific categories are still eligible to compete in major Grammy categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
The controversy grew even bigger after many fans noticed that the Recording Academy had removed BTS’ popular Grammy performance videos from its official YouTube channel. The deleted videos included the group’s performances of Butter and Dynamite, which were among the channel’s most-watched uploads. The move sparked heavy backlash from ARMY, with many fans questioning why the videos had been removed.
BTS are not the first artists to distance themselves from the Grammy Awards. Over the years, several well-known musicians have either refused to submit their music or openly criticised the awards for different reasons.
One of the biggest examples is The Weeknd. In 2020, his album After Hours, which featured the global hit Blinding Lights, received no Grammy nominations. The singer strongly criticised the Recording Academy and called its nomination process "corrupt." He later announced that he would no longer submit his music for Grammy consideration. His boycott lasted for four years before he returned to the Grammy stage in 2025 after changes were made to the Academy’s voting process.
Drake also stepped away from the Grammys for a period. In 2021, he withdrew his album Certified Lover Boy from Grammy consideration. Although he never gave a detailed explanation, many believed it reflected his long-standing criticism of the awards. He later returned by submitting Her Loss for Grammy consideration.
R&B duo Silk Sonic, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, also surprised fans by skipping the Grammys despite enjoying huge success. Bruno Mars announced the decision by saying, "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly... bow out of submitting our album this year." The duo did not give a clear reason behind their decision.
Country singer Morgan Wallen also chose not to submit his album I’m the Problem for Grammy consideration. Unlike the others, Wallen did not publicly explain why he made the decision. However, it came after years of controversy surrounding the singer and his relationship with major award shows.
Long before them, Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor also rejected the Grammys. In 1991, after receiving a nomination, she published an open letter criticising the awards. She argued that the Grammys focused more on commercial success than artistic value and refused to take part.
BTS’ decision now joins that growing list of Grammy boycotts. However, unlike many previous cases that were linked to personal disagreements or nomination controversies, the group’s protest is centred on a larger issue. By refusing to submit their music, BTS have questioned whether artists should be recognised based on language and geography or simply on the quality of their music.
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