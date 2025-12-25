ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator Final Speech Still Haunts And Inspires Us 87 Years Later

Hyderabad: Charlie Chaplin's most politically daring film, The Great Dictator (1940), continues to remain relevant decades after its release. Unquestionably, a movie like this isn't merely a satire or a comedy. But rather, a bold statement against fascism, hatred and authoritarian rule. The final speech in the film has an enduring impact, almost 90 years later, because its meaning is so plain, and its morality is so powerful.

The Great Dictator was released in 1940 at a time in Hollywood when there was little open criticism of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. The United States was still officially neutral in World War II, and many political leaders and studios were cautious about taking a firm public stand. Chaplin chose to do the opposite. He openly mocked fascism and antisemitism through satire, risking public backlash, political consequences, and financial loss.

Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator (Photo: Film Poster)

What made the film even more special was that Chaplin made it entirely with his own money. By the time of the film, he was very successful and had enough money to fund it on his own. This gave him complete creative freedom. He wrote, directed, produced, composed the music, and acted in the film without any studio pressure. When big studios stayed away from sensitive topics, Chaplin used his freedom to speak boldly and say things others would not.

The Great Dictator also marked a major turning point in Chaplin's career. It was his first true sound film after years of silent cinema success. Chaplin had resisted dialogue for a long time, believing silent storytelling to be universal. But with this film, he decided that words were necessary. The decision proved historic, especially because of how the film ends.

Chaplin broke away from his famous "Little Tramp" character and took on a dual role. He played Adenoid Hynkel, a clear parody of Hitler, and a Jewish barber who becomes a victim of state-sponsored hatred. The barber's story reflects the growing persecution of Jews under fascist regimes, even though the full scale of the Holocaust was not yet known at the time of filming.