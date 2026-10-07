Why Are Punjab's Influencers Increasingly Becoming Targets Of Violence? Mad Sandhu Murder Raises Questions
Mad Sandhu's murder spotlights violence against Punjab influencers. Report by Kanwaljit Kaur and Paramjit Singh examines the growing threats, trolling and moral policing.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
The murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar has once again brought a disturbing question into focus: when does an online controversy cross the line into real-life violence? On October 3, Sandhu was shot dead outside a car wash centre on Loharka Road. Police said two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him before fleeing the spot. Sandhu was rushed to hospital but died on the way.
The 30-year-old, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, had more than two lakh Instagram followers. He ran a salon and makeup training academies in Amritsar and regularly posted videos about makeup, fashion, his business and his personal life. The social media personality had also faced trolling and threats over his appearance, lifestyle and social media content. In July, he was reportedly warned over some of his posts. After his murder, unverified social media posts claiming responsibility also surfaced, but police have not authenticated those claims.
Sandhu's case, therefore, cannot yet be directly linked to his social media activity. But it has revived a larger concern in Punjab, where influencers have increasingly found themselves at the centre of threats, protests, personal disputes, attacks, and, in some cases, deadly violence.
Mad Sandhu is not an isolated case
Sandhu is the third Punjab-based influencer to be killed in the last 16 months. In June 2025, Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead inside a car in Bathinda. She had a large following on Instagram and had faced criticism and threats over her social media content.
Police arrested two people during the investigation and also looked into allegations of moral policing. According to the police, the alleged accused considered her content objectionable and wanted to stop her from posting it. The investigation also found that the alleged main accused had threatened other Punjabi female influencers.
Then came the case of 28-year-old Manjit Kaur. In July 2026, Kaur was allegedly kidnapped from Chandigarh's Sector 34 area, taken to a deserted location and set on fire. She remained under treatment for nearly eight weeks before dying on August 26.
Police investigated her online conversations, contacts and digital information. However, the case also brought personal relationships and disputes into the picture. That makes it difficult to describe Manjit's death simply as a case of violence caused by social media content. The circumstances surrounding it are different. Yet, it reveals how an influencer's public identity can sometimes spill over into their private life, making them vulnerable to trolling, threats, stalking or personal confrontations.
Why are influencers becoming easy targets?
Former Punjab Police DSP Major Singh believes the common thread is not necessarily the motive behind the crimes, but the way social media has made people's private lives increasingly public. "For influencers, going viral is a big part of their job," Major Singh told ETV Bharat. More followers can mean more visibility, brand opportunities and income. As a result, some creators may also produce content that generates strong reactions.
But, he says, the danger begins when online disagreement turns into threats, stalking or physical confrontation. The former DSP also believes influencers need to take basic security precautions when facing repeated threats. Threatening messages should be preserved as evidence and reported to police. Sharing details such as one's home, family, daily routine and live location can also increase vulnerability. At the same time, Major Singh cautions against blaming a victim's content for violence. "Dissent should be responded to in a legal and peaceful manner," he said.
Is the race for virality making things worse?
Social media works on attention. The more people watch, comment and share, the more visibility a creator receives. Counselling psychologist Dr Dilbagh says this constant cycle of likes, comments and views can encourage creators to make increasingly sensational content. But the bigger problem, he says, is society's response to people who appear different.
Social media has made it easier for people from different backgrounds and age groups to interact, Dr Dilbagh explained. However, not everyone is comfortable with views, lifestyles or identities that differ from their own. When people begin viewing another person's identity or appearance as an attack on their culture or morality, disagreement can quickly become hostility.
Dr Dilbagh believes the answer lies in greater social awareness and sensitivity, particularly among young people. "We have to learn to accept the freedom of others and their differences," he said.
The rise of 'culture guardians'
The debate becomes more complicated in Punjab because social media controversies can sometimes intersect with ideas of morality, tradition and community identity. Senior advocate and cyber affairs expert at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Simranjit Singh, argues that while thousands of influencers create useful content, some creators deliberately use controversial or provocative material to attract attention.
However, his comments also point to a larger problem: who gets to decide what is acceptable? Singh said the government and law enforcement agencies need to act against people who issue threats instead of allowing individuals or groups to take the law into their own hands. He also warned against the image of gangsters portraying themselves as social protectors or "Robin Hoods". "Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state," Singh said, stressing that violence cannot be justified in the name of social or religious concerns.
What does Punjabi cinema make of it?
The issue has also prompted concern within Punjab's film and music community. Actor Darshan Aulakh described the trend as "extremely unfortunate", while also urging influencers to avoid relying on obscene or ambiguous content simply for quick fame.
Actor-director Pramod Pabbi, known for his role in Blackia, said freedom of speech comes with social responsibility. He noted that the race to achieve instant fame can have both positive and negative consequences.
Music and cinema intellectual Daljit Singh Arora raised another concern: the growing popularity of content that glorifies weapons and gangster culture. According to Arora, the entertainment industry and influencers need to take greater responsibility for the kind of content being promoted, particularly because young audiences consume much of it online.
But can controversial content ever justify violence?
This is perhaps the most important question emerging from these cases. An influencer may be criticised for provocative, offensive or controversial content. People may disagree with their opinions, lifestyle or presentation. Platforms may also have rules for removing content that violates their policies. But none of that makes threats, stalking or violence acceptable.
The investigations into Mad Sandhu, Manjit Kaur and Kamal Kaur Bhabhi are not identical, and it would be premature to suggest that social media was the direct cause of each death. What is becoming harder to ignore, however, is the growing overlap between online visibility and offline vulnerability.
An influencer's follower count can bring fame, money and opportunities. It can also make their identity, location, relationships and personal life visible to thousands of strangers. And when trolling turns into threats, threats turn into stalking, and online hatred enters the real world, the consequences can be devastating. And Mad Sandhu's murder has once again put that danger in the spotlight.