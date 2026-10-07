ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Are Punjab's Influencers Increasingly Becoming Targets Of Violence? Mad Sandhu Murder Raises Questions

The murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar has once again brought a disturbing question into focus: when does an online controversy cross the line into real-life violence? On October 3, Sandhu was shot dead outside a car wash centre on Loharka Road. Police said two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him before fleeing the spot. Sandhu was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The 30-year-old, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, had more than two lakh Instagram followers. He ran a salon and makeup training academies in Amritsar and regularly posted videos about makeup, fashion, his business and his personal life. The social media personality had also faced trolling and threats over his appearance, lifestyle and social media content. In July, he was reportedly warned over some of his posts. After his murder, unverified social media posts claiming responsibility also surfaced, but police have not authenticated those claims.

Sandhu's case, therefore, cannot yet be directly linked to his social media activity. But it has revived a larger concern in Punjab, where influencers have increasingly found themselves at the centre of threats, protests, personal disputes, attacks, and, in some cases, deadly violence.

Mad Sandhu is not an isolated case

Sandhu is the third Punjab-based influencer to be killed in the last 16 months. In June 2025, Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead inside a car in Bathinda. She had a large following on Instagram and had faced criticism and threats over her social media content.

Police arrested two people during the investigation and also looked into allegations of moral policing. According to the police, the alleged accused considered her content objectionable and wanted to stop her from posting it. The investigation also found that the alleged main accused had threatened other Punjabi female influencers.

Then came the case of 28-year-old Manjit Kaur. In July 2026, Kaur was allegedly kidnapped from Chandigarh's Sector 34 area, taken to a deserted location and set on fire. She remained under treatment for nearly eight weeks before dying on August 26.

Police investigated her online conversations, contacts and digital information. However, the case also brought personal relationships and disputes into the picture. That makes it difficult to describe Manjit's death simply as a case of violence caused by social media content. The circumstances surrounding it are different. Yet, it reveals how an influencer's public identity can sometimes spill over into their private life, making them vulnerable to trolling, threats, stalking or personal confrontations.

Why are influencers becoming easy targets?

Former Punjab Police DSP Major Singh believes the common thread is not necessarily the motive behind the crimes, but the way social media has made people's private lives increasingly public. "For influencers, going viral is a big part of their job," Major Singh told ETV Bharat. More followers can mean more visibility, brand opportunities and income. As a result, some creators may also produce content that generates strong reactions.