Why Are Celebrities Posting 2016 Photos? All About The Viral '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend
Celebrities and social media users are sharing 2016 throwback photos as part of the viral "2026 is the new 2016" trend. Read on for what is 2016 viral trend that has taken over Instagram.
Hyderabad: A new social media trend is seemingly making celebrities scroll deep into their camera rolls as users revisit photos from a decade ago. Now that 2026 is here, Instagram has been flooded with throwback posts from 2016, a year many consider memorable for pop culture, fashion, films, and the rise of social media in India.
The trend started as "2026 is the new 2016," with celebrities and Instagram users sharing old pictures and memories from that year. While celebrities across the globe have joined the trend enthusiastically, many, including Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor wonder -- "Why is everyone doing this?"
What Is The '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend?
The trend involves users posting photos of themselves from 2016 and reflecting on what their lives were like at the time. Many posts mention personal achievements, friendships, or career moments from that year. The pictures are paired with popular music from 2016.
The visuals strongly reflect the style of the time. Heavy makeup, pencil skirts, boots, and bold fashion choices are common. Old Snapchat filters, especially flower crowns and dog ears, are featured in these posts.
Bollywood Celebrities Join The Trend
Several Bollywood celebrities have also taken part in the trend, sharing unseen and personal photos from 2016. Alia Bhatt posted multiple throwback pictures from that year, including photos with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Dear Zindagi. She also shared an unseen picture of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra sitting together, along with photos from the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Captioning her post, Alia wrote, "2016 ki kahaani."
Kareena Kapoor Khan revisited an important phase of her life from 2016. That year, she welcomed her first child, Taimur, with Saif Ali Khan. Her post included several pictures of her baby bump and also featured Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, and Amrita Arora. She captioned the post, "The year of the bump."
Sonam Kapoor reflected on both personal and professional milestones from 2016. The year marked the release of her hit film Neerja. In her caption, she also spoke about realising her feelings for her now-husband, Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Throwback to 2016, release of Neerja, shooting with @thehouseofpixels for the first time, figuring out that @anandahuja is the love of my life."
Ananya Panday shared a post with the caption, "2016 was really it." Khushi Kapoor also shared a set of old pictures, including one with her sister Janhvi Kapoor, joking that she was "way cooler" back then. Replying to Khushi's post, Janhvi commented, "Why is everyone doing this?"
Global Stars Join In Too
The trend has gone global, with international celebrities also sharing their 2016 throwbacks. Singer Khalid, supermodel Karlie Kloss, musician Charlie Puth, and others have joined the trend.
