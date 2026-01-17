ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Are Celebrities Posting 2016 Photos? All About The Viral '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend

Why Are Celebrities Posting 2016 Photos? All About The Viral '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: A new social media trend is seemingly making celebrities scroll deep into their camera rolls as users revisit photos from a decade ago. Now that 2026 is here, Instagram has been flooded with throwback posts from 2016, a year many consider memorable for pop culture, fashion, films, and the rise of social media in India.

The trend started as "2026 is the new 2016," with celebrities and Instagram users sharing old pictures and memories from that year. While celebrities across the globe have joined the trend enthusiastically, many, including Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor wonder -- "Why is everyone doing this?"

What Is The '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend?

The trend involves users posting photos of themselves from 2016 and reflecting on what their lives were like at the time. Many posts mention personal achievements, friendships, or career moments from that year. The pictures are paired with popular music from 2016.

The visuals strongly reflect the style of the time. Heavy makeup, pencil skirts, boots, and bold fashion choices are common. Old Snapchat filters, especially flower crowns and dog ears, are featured in these posts.

Bollywood Celebrities Join The Trend