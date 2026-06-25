ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Amitabh Bachchan's Co-Star Perizaad Zorabian Gave Up Acting At The Peak Of Her Career - Read To Know

Hyderabad: Bollywood has seen several actors leave the film industry for different reasons, but few stories are as unique as that of Perizaad Zorabian. A Mumbai University gold medalist, MBA graduate, trained ballet dancer and actress, Perizaad appeared in several films alongside some of Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri.

At a time when her acting career was flourishing, Perizaad made a surprising decision. She stepped away from Bollywood and returned to her family's poultry business. Today, she plays an important role in Zorabian Chicken, a company with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 120 crore.

From Gold Medalist To MBA Graduate

Long before entering films, Perizaad had already built an academic record. She graduated from Mumbai University with a gold medal and later moved to New York to pursue an MBA in Marketing from the City University of New York.

While studying in the United States, she also explored her creative side. She attended acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and trained in dance. However, acting was never part of her career plans.

In several interviews, Perizaad has described herself as an "accidental actress." She has said that from a young age, she wanted to become an entrepreneur and eventually join her family's poultry business.

Even after completing her MBA, her plan was to return to India and work with her father rather than pursue a career in the film industry.

A Chance Meeting Changed Her Life

After returning to Mumbai, Perizaad began learning the operations of the family business. She worked closely with her father and handled purchasing responsibilities.

Her life changed unexpectedly when model coordinator Mona Rani noticed her and suggested that she try modelling. Soon afterwards, Rani informed her that filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor was looking for a fresh face for his film Bollywood Calling.