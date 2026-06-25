Why Amitabh Bachchan's Co-Star Perizaad Zorabian Gave Up Acting At The Peak Of Her Career - Read To Know
Mumbai University gold medalist Perizaad Zorabian left a successful Bollywood career after working with Amitabh Bachchan. Read on to know why.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood has seen several actors leave the film industry for different reasons, but few stories are as unique as that of Perizaad Zorabian. A Mumbai University gold medalist, MBA graduate, trained ballet dancer and actress, Perizaad appeared in several films alongside some of Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri.
At a time when her acting career was flourishing, Perizaad made a surprising decision. She stepped away from Bollywood and returned to her family's poultry business. Today, she plays an important role in Zorabian Chicken, a company with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 120 crore.
From Gold Medalist To MBA Graduate
Long before entering films, Perizaad had already built an academic record. She graduated from Mumbai University with a gold medal and later moved to New York to pursue an MBA in Marketing from the City University of New York.
While studying in the United States, she also explored her creative side. She attended acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and trained in dance. However, acting was never part of her career plans.
In several interviews, Perizaad has described herself as an "accidental actress." She has said that from a young age, she wanted to become an entrepreneur and eventually join her family's poultry business.
Even after completing her MBA, her plan was to return to India and work with her father rather than pursue a career in the film industry.
A Chance Meeting Changed Her Life
After returning to Mumbai, Perizaad began learning the operations of the family business. She worked closely with her father and handled purchasing responsibilities.
Her life changed unexpectedly when model coordinator Mona Rani noticed her and suggested that she try modelling. Soon afterwards, Rani informed her that filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor was looking for a fresh face for his film Bollywood Calling.
Perizaad auditioned for the role and was selected. At the time, she did not view the project as the start of an acting career. She simply admired Kukunoor's work and wanted to be part of an interesting film. However, Bollywood Calling received attention and opened new opportunities for her in the film industry.
Working With Amitabh Bachchan And Other Stars
Following her debut, Perizaad went on to star in several well-known films, including Joggers' Park, Morning Raga, Mumbai Matinee and Ek Ajnabee.
Her role in Ek Ajnabee brought her alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. During her acting career, she also worked with actors such as Om Puri, Shabana Azmi and Victor Banerjee.
Over a short period, she became a recognised face in the film industry. Her performances received appreciation from audiences. Despite the growing success, Perizaad never completely disconnected from her family's business.
Why She Left Bollywood
Perizaad has said that her father always encouraged her to fully commit to whatever path she chose. When she decided to pursue acting, she focused entirely on films. But after marriage, her priorities gradually changed.
She married businessman Boman Irani (not actor Boman Irani). She has spoken openly about wanting to start a family and becoming increasingly conscious about balancing work and personal life.
According to Perizaad, frequent travel for film shoots became difficult after marriage. She has also shared that her husband preferred that she not travel extensively for work, although he never stopped her from pursuing her career.
Around the same time, she was thinking seriously about motherhood. She welcomed her first child at the age of 34 and decided that focusing on family was the right choice for that phase of her life. As a result, she stopped signing new film projects and gradually stepped away from Bollywood.
Returning To The Family Business
While Perizaad was moving away from films, her father was expanding the Zorabian business and introducing new products. Initially, she became involved by offering suggestions on packaging and branding. But her role soon grew much larger.
She realized the importance of the stage at which her organization was, and she believed that she could contribute significantly to her company. She even continued working hard even when she was pregnant. She visited farms, worked with teams and participated in key decisions.
Today, Zorabian Chicken has about 700 employees, while their yearly turnover is close to Rs 120 crore. Perizaad, in turn, devotes her efforts to the development of the company which she wanted to be part of since childhood.