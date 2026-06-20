Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? All About The Lavani Icon Portrayed By Shraddha Kapoor In Eetha
As Shraddha Kapoor prepares to play Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha, here's a look at the legendary Tamasha artist's life, legacy and contributions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor set to play legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the upcoming biographical film Eetha, many are curious to know more about the woman who became one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated performers. Popularly known as the ‘Tamasha Samradini’ (Queen of Tamasha), Vithabai dedicated her life to preserving and popularising the traditional folk art form. Here’s a look at her inspiring journey.
Early Life And Introduction To Tamasha
Born in 1935 in Pandharpur, Solapur district, Vithabai was introduced to the world of performing arts at a very young age. Her father, Bhau-Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar, was a renowned Shahir, and his Tamasha troupe enjoyed immense popularity during the pre-Independence period. Growing up in an artistic family, Vithabai developed a love for singing and dancing early in life.
Her passion for the art form was so strong that she left school when she was only four or five years old and began travelling with her father’s troupe. Surrounded by performers, she learned singing, dance, acting and dialogue delivery within the family itself. Even without formal training, she impressed audiences with her natural talent and confidence on stage.
Vithabai’s roots in folk art ran deep. Her grandfather, Narayan Khude, had established a performing arts troupe that was later managed by her father and uncles. Exposure to Lavani and Tamasha from childhood helped shape her future as one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated performers.
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Started Performing At A Young Age
Under the guidance of her sisters Ramabai and Kesharbai, she further honed her Lavani skills. At the age of just 13, she launched her own Tamasha troupe in 1948. Over the years, she became one of the most respected names in the field and helped elevate Tamasha to a wider audience across the state.
The Promise She Made To Her Father
A major turning point in her life came in 1957 when her father passed away. Before his death, Vithabai had promised him that she would continue performing and entertaining audiences through Tamasha. She remained committed to that promise throughout her career.
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She later married Maruti Sawant, who was associated with the Tamasha industry and handled performance bookings. While he looked after the business side of the profession, Vithabai continued to perform on stage and build her reputation as a leading folk artist.
Performed While Nine Months Pregnant
One of the most extraordinary incidents from her life has become a part of Maharashtra’s cultural folklore. Vithabai was reportedly nine months pregnant when she was performing at a Tamasha show. During the performance, she went into labour. However, she did not immediately stop the programme. According to sources, she briefly went backstage, delivered her baby and later returned to the stage. The incident left audiences stunned and became a symbol of her unmatched dedication to her art.
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When Raj Kapoor Offered Her A Film Role
Vithabai’s talent earned admiration beyond the world of folk theatre. Legendary Hindi filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor was reportedly so impressed by her performances that he offered her a role in one of his films. However, Vithabai declined the opportunity, choosing to remain committed to the art form she loved.
Awards And Recognition
Her contribution to Tamasha and Lavani was recognised with several prestigious honours. She received gold medals from the President of India in 1957 and 1990. Her remarkable performances earned her the title ‘Tamasha Samradini’.
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To honour her legacy, the Maharashtra government established the annual Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. The award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to preserving and promoting Tamasha. It includes a citation, a memento and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.
Vithabai's Story Reaches The Big Screen
The legendary artist’s life has also inspired films. A short film titled Vitha was made on her journey, while the upcoming Hindi biopic Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Laxman Utekar, aims to introduce her inspiring story to a new generation of audiences.