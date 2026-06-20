ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? All About The Lavani Icon Portrayed By Shraddha Kapoor In Eetha

Hyderabad: With Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor set to play legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the upcoming biographical film Eetha, many are curious to know more about the woman who became one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated performers. Popularly known as the ‘Tamasha Samradini’ (Queen of Tamasha), Vithabai dedicated her life to preserving and popularising the traditional folk art form. Here’s a look at her inspiring journey.

Early Life And Introduction To Tamasha

Born in 1935 in Pandharpur, Solapur district, Vithabai was introduced to the world of performing arts at a very young age. Her father, Bhau-Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar, was a renowned Shahir, and his Tamasha troupe enjoyed immense popularity during the pre-Independence period. Growing up in an artistic family, Vithabai developed a love for singing and dancing early in life.

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar (Photo: Wikipedia)

Her passion for the art form was so strong that she left school when she was only four or five years old and began travelling with her father’s troupe. Surrounded by performers, she learned singing, dance, acting and dialogue delivery within the family itself. Even without formal training, she impressed audiences with her natural talent and confidence on stage.

Vithabai’s roots in folk art ran deep. Her grandfather, Narayan Khude, had established a performing arts troupe that was later managed by her father and uncles. Exposure to Lavani and Tamasha from childhood helped shape her future as one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated performers.

Started Performing At A Young Age

Under the guidance of her sisters Ramabai and Kesharbai, she further honed her Lavani skills. At the age of just 13, she launched her own Tamasha troupe in 1948. Over the years, she became one of the most respected names in the field and helped elevate Tamasha to a wider audience across the state.

The Promise She Made To Her Father