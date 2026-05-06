Who Was RB Choudary? Producer Behind Vijay's Six Major Hits Dies In Road Accident
Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a car accident at 76. Hi is known for shaping Tamil cinema and Vijay's career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran South Indian film producer R.B. Choudary passed away in a tragic car accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76. The shocking news has sent waves of grief across the film industry, especially in Tamil and Telugu cinema, where his influence shaped decades of storytelling. Choudary's mortal remains are expected to be brought to Chennai, where final rites will take place.
According to police officials, the accident occurred on a national highway when cattle suddenly crossed the road. "The car went out of control and crashed into a roadside wall. The impact was severe, and R.B. Choudary died on the spot," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Manohar Lal Khoja to a news agency. His driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
one of the best producer who gave life to so many new directors, actors & technicians in Tamil industry #RBChoudary sir passed away yesterday in a car accident.— Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) May 6, 2026
my deepest condolences
God gives strength to the deprived family
OM SHANTHI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4xbavRQc0j
A Pillar of South Indian Cinema
R.B. Choudary, born Ratanlal Bhagchand Choudary, was not just a producer but a force behind some of the most defining films in Tamil cinema. Starting his career in business sectors like steel, jewellery, and exports, he entered films through the Malayalam industry in the late 1980s.
We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of producer #RBChoudary Sir. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRBChoudary pic.twitter.com/Tu2J0GqmPG— AVM Productions | AVM Studios (@avmproductions) May 6, 2026
His big breakthrough came with the Tamil film Pudhu Vasantham (1990), which earned critical acclaim and a state award. From there, he went on to establish his banner, Super Good Films, which became synonymous with commercially successful and emotionally engaging cinema.
Legendary film producer #RBChoudary sir of @SuperGoodFilms_ has passed away.Heartfelt condolences to his family.#RIPRBChoudary pic.twitter.com/kQ7ZBZNSia— Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) May 6, 2026
Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Choudary produced films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He was known for backing stories that connected with family audiences and for introducing fresh talent. In fact, he launched nearly 44 directors, many of whom later became leading names in the industry.
Film Industry Mourns the Loss
Several top actors and filmmakers expressed deep sorrow over his sudden demise. Actor Pawan Kalyan wrote, "The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Choudary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news… I pray to God that his soul attains peace."
శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026
ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని…
He also recalled their collaboration, adding, "He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries."
என் அருமை நண்பர் சூப்பர் குட் ஃப்லிம்ஸ் ஆர்.பி. செளத்ரி அவர்கள் தலை சிறந்த தயாரிப்பாளர். அருமையான மனிதர். எத்தனையோ இளம் இயக்குநர்களுக்கு வாய்ப்பளித்து திரையுலகை வாழவைத்தவர்.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 5, 2026
அவருடைய அகால மரணச் செய்தி எனக்கு பேரதிர்ச்சியையும், மிகுந்த வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது.
அவர்…
Rajinikanth shared an emotional note: "My dear friend… a top-notch producer and a wonderful human being. He gave opportunities to countless young directors. His untimely death has left me in shock and sorrow."
Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026
I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew
Chiranjeevi said, "His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors."
Deeply saddened to know that one of our most renowned producer, a thorough gentleman, #RBChoudhry Sir is not among us anymore. His untimely demise is shocking. Have done quite a number of films under his banner. He was one of the most respected member of the film fraternity.… pic.twitter.com/1O9ffh2QKi— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 5, 2026
Khushbu Sundar remembered him as "a thorough gentleman… always with a smiling face and a firm handshake."
The Man Who Helped Build Vijay's Stardom
One of Choudary's most significant contributions was shaping the career of actor Vijay. At a time when Vijay was still finding his footing, Choudary backed him with films that turned him into a household name.
Here are the six major films they worked on together:
- Poove Unakkaga (1996): This film is widely considered the turning point in Vijay's career. It showcased his emotional depth and ran for over 270 days in theatres, establishing him as a bankable hero.
- Love Today (1997): A romantic drama that connected strongly with youth audiences. It strengthened Vijay's image as a romantic lead.
- Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999): One of the most loved romantic films of its time. The film's music and emotional storyline made it a massive success.
- Shahjahan (2001): A stylish love story that further expanded Vijay's reach among urban audiences.
- Thirupaachi (2005): A major shift in Vijay's image. This action-packed film helped establish him as a mass hero and action star.
- Jilla (2014): A commercial entertainer featuring a strong emotional core. It proved the duo's success across generations.
These films were not just hits, they played a crucial role in building Vijay's journey from a rising actor to a superstar. Choudary himself often emphasised Vijay's potential as a "mass hero," and their collaborations reflected that vision. There were also long-standing plans for Vijay to star in the 100th production of Super Good Films. Unfortunately, that project now remains unfulfilled.
A Life Beyond Cinema
Despite his towering presence in the film industry, Choudary remained a grounded individual. He was married to Mahjabeen and is survived by his four sons. Among them, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh followed his path into cinema as actors, while others managed business ventures. Even in his final years, Choudary remained active, with his last production Maareesan releasing in 2025.