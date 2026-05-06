ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was RB Choudary? Producer Behind Vijay's Six Major Hits Dies In Road Accident

Hyderabad: Veteran South Indian film producer R.B. Choudary passed away in a tragic car accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76. The shocking news has sent waves of grief across the film industry, especially in Tamil and Telugu cinema, where his influence shaped decades of storytelling. Choudary's mortal remains are expected to be brought to Chennai, where final rites will take place.

According to police officials, the accident occurred on a national highway when cattle suddenly crossed the road. "The car went out of control and crashed into a roadside wall. The impact was severe, and R.B. Choudary died on the spot," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Manohar Lal Khoja to a news agency. His driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A Pillar of South Indian Cinema

R.B. Choudary, born Ratanlal Bhagchand Choudary, was not just a producer but a force behind some of the most defining films in Tamil cinema. Starting his career in business sectors like steel, jewellery, and exports, he entered films through the Malayalam industry in the late 1980s.

His big breakthrough came with the Tamil film Pudhu Vasantham (1990), which earned critical acclaim and a state award. From there, he went on to establish his banner, Super Good Films, which became synonymous with commercially successful and emotionally engaging cinema.

Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Choudary produced films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He was known for backing stories that connected with family audiences and for introducing fresh talent. In fact, he launched nearly 44 directors, many of whom later became leading names in the industry.