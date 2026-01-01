ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Neera Arya? The Forgotten Freedom Fighter Whose Life Inspired Azad Bharath

That fondness only grew with time with Neera wanting to serve India during the freedom movement. She became a part of Rani Jhansi Regiment of the Azad Hind Fauj led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, her life took a drastic turn after her marriage. Her father arranged her wedding with Srikant Jai Ranjan Das, a British Army officer working as a CID inspector.

Neera Arya was born on March 5, 1902, in Khekra Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district in a well-off family. Her father Seth chhajjumal was a businessman and wanted to educate Neera in Kolkata. Apart from being academically bright, she had a deep devotion towards her country.

Hyderabad: As the film Azad Bharath gets ready for release on January 2, attention is slowly turning to the woman whose life inspired the story. Her name is Neera Arya, a freedom fighter many people have never heard of.

The two had a troubled marriage due to their conflicting ideologies. Despite her husband spying on her, Neera continued to secretly work with Bose for India's freedom. When Srikant found out about Neera's links with him and the INA, he began questioning her. He wanted information about Bose's movements. But, Neera refused to say anything.

One day, when Neera went to meet Bose, her husband followed her. He opened fire in an attempt to stop Bose and ended up shooting the driver instead. Realising the danger, Neera acted without thinking of the consequences. She killed her husband to save Netaji's life.

She was later arrested by the British arrested her and sent to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There she was subjected to mental and physical torture and lured into bail to reveal details about Bose's whereabout. Neera refused every offer.

Britishers even chopped of her breasts to pressure her to reveal information about their movement. But even under extreme suffering, she did not break. Bose later recognised her courage and identified her as the first woman spy of the Azad Hind Fauj.

Disguised as a man, Neera used to gathered information on British officers and military camps and secretly passed it on to the INA. Devoid of any recognition after Independece, Neera lived a quiet life in Hyderabad, selling flowers. She passed away on July 26, 1998, at Osmania Hospital near Charminar. Azad Bharath aims to bring her forgotten story to the big screen.