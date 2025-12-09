Who Was Jayashree - The Role Played By Tamannaah Bhatia In V Shantaram Biopic?
Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Jayashree in V Shantaram, a biopic highlighting the filmmaker's extraordinary life.
Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's first look from the upcoming biographical drama V Shantaram has been unveiled today, December 9. Bhatia will be seen portraying filmmaker Shantaram's second wife, Jayashree, a celebrated actor of her era. The announcement comes shortly after the makers of the film unveiled Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look as the legendary director.
To introduce Bhatia's role, the makers released a first-look poster wherein she is seen in a traditional pink saree, styled in a way to evoke the classic aesthetics of mid-20th-century Indian cinema. Her look is reminiscent of the grace of Jayashree, who remains remembered for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi, and other Indian language movies.
Speaking about stepping into the role, Bhatia said, "It's a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects, and the amount of grace she had was surreal."
She further added, "Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree."
Who Was Jayashree?
Born Jayashree Kamulkar on March 4, 1924, Jayashree delivered films in Hindi and Marathi and appeared in regional cinema. Before entering films, she began her artistic journey in Gujarati theatre. Her prominent movies include Shakuntala (1943), Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946), Dahej (1950), and Parchhaiyan (1952), among others.
Marriage To V Shantaram
Jayashree married filmmaker V Shantaram in 1941, becoming his second wife. Together, they had two daughters and a son: actor Rajshree Shantaram, filmmaker Kiran Shantaram (who later served as Sheriff of Bombay), and Tejashree. Jayashree often appeared in films associated with Shantaram's studios, including Shakuntala and Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, both of which were directed by Shantaram.
The couple divorced in 1956, after which Jayashree continued to work in the industry as a freelance actor, taking up roles in films like Mehndi (1958) and Apna Paraya. She remained active in the film industry until her later years. Jayashree passed away on October 19, 2004, in Mumbai.
About The Biopic V Shantaram
The biopic is about the journey of V Shantaram (1901-1990), one of India's most influential filmmakers. Born Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, he established Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942. He major directorials include Duniya Na Mane (1937), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), and Navrang (1959).
Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, V Shantaram is produced by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, with Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde backing the project.
