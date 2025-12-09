ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Jayashree - The Role Played By Tamannaah Bhatia In V Shantaram Biopic?

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's first look from the upcoming biographical drama V Shantaram has been unveiled today, December 9. Bhatia will be seen portraying filmmaker Shantaram's second wife, Jayashree, a celebrated actor of her era. The announcement comes shortly after the makers of the film unveiled Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look as the legendary director.

To introduce Bhatia's role, the makers released a first-look poster wherein she is seen in a traditional pink saree, styled in a way to evoke the classic aesthetics of mid-20th-century Indian cinema. Her look is reminiscent of the grace of Jayashree, who remains remembered for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi, and other Indian language movies.

Speaking about stepping into the role, Bhatia said, "It's a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects, and the amount of grace she had was surreal."

She further added, "Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree."

Who Was Jayashree?