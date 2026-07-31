Who Was Jamuna Rani? Veteran Singer Dies At 88, Funeral Held In Bengaluru
Veteran playback singer K. Jamuna Rani, who recorded over 6,000 songs across five languages, was cremated in Bengaluru after passing away at 88.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Veteran South Indian playback singer K. Jamuna Rani, popularly known as Koka Jamuna Rani, died at an old-age home in Bengaluru early on Thursday, July 30. She was 88. Jamuna Rani breathed her last at around 5:30 am. Her funeral was held at noon the same day at a crematorium in Jeevanahalli, near Cox Town in Bengaluru. However, news of her death came to public attention only on Friday.
Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Jamuna Rani devoted most of her life to music. She reportedly recorded more than 6,000 songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Sinhala. Singer Priyadarshini, who shared a close relationship with her, expressed anguish that the death of such an accomplished artiste had received little public attention.
“It is deeply upsetting. She was a celebrated playback singer, and it is painful that many people did not even know about her death. She treated me like a daughter,” Priyadarshini said.
Recalling their association, Priyadarshini said she had met Jamuna Rani in Bengaluru in 2023 while conducting research for her PhD. “She was unmarried, though she had a few relatives. She worked hard during her time to establish herself as a playback singer in several languages, including Sinhala,” she said.
Jamuna Rani’s health had deteriorated by 2023, and she was staying at an old-age home. Priyadarshini said she thereafter remained in touch mainly through telephone conversations. “Whenever I met her, she treated me like a daughter. That affection is something I can never forget,” she said.
Despite living alone and remaining unmarried, Jamuna Rani never expressed regret about her personal life, according to Priyadarshini. “She never complained that she was alone or that she had not married. Instead, she would say that she had achieved something meaningful through music. She had immense self-confidence,” she recalled.
Priyadarshini said Jamuna Rani had congratulated her for documenting a century of Tamil and Kannada film music through her doctoral research, which also recorded the veteran singer’s musical journey. “During our conversations, she shared many precious memories from her distinguished career. She spoke about her experiences during the golden era of South Indian film music,” Priyadarshini said.
Jamuna Rani began playback singing at the age of seven with the Telugu film Tyagayya. She entered Kannada cinema with the popular song Athi Madhura Anuraaga from School Master and later won the hearts of music lovers with the evergreen Yaaru Yaaru Nee Yaaru from Ratnamanjarii.
Her career extended beyond Indian cinema. She sang for the 1953 Sri Lankan film Sujatha under the musical direction of Ananda Samarakoon. Jamuna Rani made her Tamil playback debut with Onnu Rendu Moonu and Success Success from the 1952 film Kalyani. The songs helped her establish a firm place in Tamil cinema.
Over the following decades, she recorded several memorable numbers, including O Devadas from Devadas in 1953, Aasaiyum Nesamum from Gulebakavali in 1955, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Naan Sirithal Deepavali.