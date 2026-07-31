ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Jamuna Rani? Veteran Singer Dies At 88, Funeral Held In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Veteran South Indian playback singer K. Jamuna Rani, popularly known as Koka Jamuna Rani, died at an old-age home in Bengaluru early on Thursday, July 30. She was 88. Jamuna Rani breathed her last at around 5:30 am. Her funeral was held at noon the same day at a crematorium in Jeevanahalli, near Cox Town in Bengaluru. However, news of her death came to public attention only on Friday.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Jamuna Rani devoted most of her life to music. She reportedly recorded more than 6,000 songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Sinhala. Singer Priyadarshini, who shared a close relationship with her, expressed anguish that the death of such an accomplished artiste had received little public attention.

“It is deeply upsetting. She was a celebrated playback singer, and it is painful that many people did not even know about her death. She treated me like a daughter,” Priyadarshini said.

Recalling their association, Priyadarshini said she had met Jamuna Rani in Bengaluru in 2023 while conducting research for her PhD. “She was unmarried, though she had a few relatives. She worked hard during her time to establish herself as a playback singer in several languages, including Sinhala,” she said.

Jamuna Rani’s health had deteriorated by 2023, and she was staying at an old-age home. Priyadarshini said she thereafter remained in touch mainly through telephone conversations. “Whenever I met her, she treated me like a daughter. That affection is something I can never forget,” she said.