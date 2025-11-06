ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Anunay Sood? Tributes Flood Social Media After Forbes-Featured Travel Creator's Sudden Death

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with tributes from fans, creators, and friends, among others. Travel vlogger Ankit Sharma commented, "Was really hoping this wasn't true. Rest in peace."

In their post, the family wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property." The announcement left his fans and followers in mourning. Sood had been sharing his pictures from around the world, gaining name in the travel space.

Hyderabad: Anunay Sood, a well-known travel influencer and photographer, has passed away at the age of 32 while in Las Vegas, his family confirmed in an official statement on Instagram, with the cause of death still not known.

Entrepreneur Nakshatra Sain posted on X, "Dear Anunay Sood, thank you for showing us a true friendship bond. You inspired millions to travel the world. Thank you for everything." Dubai-based tech professional Soumendra Jena, who also shared pictures with Anunay, said, "Anunay was more than a friend - he was a creator who genuinely wanted to grow, learn, and build something meaningful."

Another user, Yash, called him "the man who redefined travel content," while influencer Divya Gandotra Tandon remembered him as a "humble and gentle soul."

Anunay Sood's Last Instagram Post

Just a few days before his passing, Sood posted from the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an ultra-luxury automotive event featuring rare and classic cars on November 1. His caption read: "Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??"

The post featured multiple photos of him posing with cars and attendees. On November 3, he uploaded a YouTube video titled "Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit," continuing his passion for travel content until his final days.

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Anunay was a travel creator, photographer, and entrepreneur based in Dubai. He built a global community of travellers with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 380,000 followers on YouTube. He was recognised in the Forbes India Top 100 for three consecutive years - 2022, 2023, and 2024. Anunay's Forbes profile explains that he began his journey sharing travel images on Instagram and later opened a marketing agency in Dubai.

Over the past several years, he had travelled to 46 countries. However, his dream of visiting all 195 countries in the world remains unfulfilled following his death.