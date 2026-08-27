Who Was Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi Singer Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP
Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli. Known for popular regional tracks, he had built a strong digital following.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. The singer was attacked shortly after stepping out of the gym after his workout.
According to police, four unidentified assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Baliyan. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors could not save him. The attackers fled the spot after the shooting. Police teams are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the targeted killing.
Baliyan's death has drawn attention to his last social media activity. The singer had shared an Instagram post around two hours before he was shot dead. It was related to one of his songs and, in hindsight, has an unsettling connection with the circumstances of his death.
Ankit Baliyan's last Instagram post
In his final Instagram post, Baliyan was promoting a song that features references to guns, murder and violence. These themes had appeared in several of his songs and music videos before, making them part of the style associated with his work. However, the timing of the post has made it particularly striking. Baliyan shared it only hours before he was himself killed in a shooting.
Who was Ankit Baliyan?
Baliyan was a known face in the contemporary Haryanvi music scene. His professional music career gained momentum around 2023, and he built his audience largely through digital platforms. He was known for songs such as Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, Savidhan, 112 NE and Haridwar Haryane Ka. He was also associated with Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan.
His music was strongly rooted in the Haryanvi culture and the changing sound of regional pop. His songs often combined local language, while his videos featured themes of desi attitude, rural life, power and rivalry. Some of his songs also used imagery around guns, violence and law-and-order issues, a style that is seen across a section of contemporary Haryanvi music.
A strong digital following
Much of Baliyan's popularity came from social media. His YouTube channel had reportedly accumulated hundreds of millions of views, while his Instagram account had around 452,000 followers. He was also involved in acting and podcasts, expanding his presence beyond music. Through music videos and social media, he developed a recognisable fan base among audiences following the Haryanvi entertainment space.