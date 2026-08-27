ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi Singer Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan ( Photo: ANI )

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. The singer was attacked shortly after stepping out of the gym after his workout. According to police, four unidentified assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Baliyan. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors could not save him. The attackers fled the spot after the shooting. Police teams are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the targeted killing. Baliyan's death has drawn attention to his last social media activity. The singer had shared an Instagram post around two hours before he was shot dead. It was related to one of his songs and, in hindsight, has an unsettling connection with the circumstances of his death. Ankit Baliyan's last Instagram post