Who Was Ananya Raj? A Look At The Actor's Career From Ghost To Thaggede Le After Her Death At 35
Actress Ananya Raj died at 35 after battling physical and mental discomfort for over a year. Her family announced her death nearly a month later.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Ananya Raj, who appeared in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, died on July 15 at the age of 35. However, news of her death emerged nearly a month later, after her family made the announcement through her Instagram account on Sunday.
The delayed announcement has added to the shock surrounding her death. According to her family, Ananya had been dealing with physical and mental discomfort for more than a year. They said she passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15.
"This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep," the family wrote. They also described the actor as someone who continued to fight through a difficult period in her life. "For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them," they said.
Family asks for privacy
Her family described her as strong-willed and full of spirit. "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt," they wrote. The family also requested privacy as they came to terms with the loss. "We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," the statement added. No further details about the circumstances surrounding her death have been made public.
AICWA remembers Ananya Raj
Following the news, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also paid tribute to the actor. The organisation described her death as a loss not only for her family but for the wider film fraternity. "Ananya Raj was a part of several Bollywood films, including 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017), and Ghost (2019)," AICWA said in its statement.
The organisation added that her death at such a young age had "sent shockwaves across Bollywood and the entire Indian film industry". "The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family, it is a loss for the entire film fraternity," AICWA said. The association also remembered her work and presence in the industry, saying that her memories would remain with those who knew and worked with her.
🕊️ AICWA Pays Tribute to Actress Ananya Raj 🕊️— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 16, 2026
With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026.
Her family has now made the news… pic.twitter.com/Wi5pnC3wFO
Ananya Raj's career went beyond Bollywood
While Ananya may not have had a long list of mainstream Bollywood releases, her career covered films, regional cinema and music videos. She began working in the entertainment industry at a young age and gradually found opportunities across different formats. Her film journey included the 2016 thriller 7 Hours to Go, directed by Saurabh Varma. The film featured Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola. She followed it with the 2017 horror film The Final Exit, directed by Dhwanil Mehta.
In 2019, she appeared in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Ghost. The film explored paranormal events and featured Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava in prominent roles. Ananya also ventured beyond Hindi cinema. She was part of the Telugu film Thaggedhe Le, written and directed by Srinivas Raju, and also appeared in the trilingual project Madrasi Gang. Her screen work was complemented by appearances in music videos. She featured in songs such as Khuda Meherbaan and Jaguar, and worked on music projects associated with major labels including T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.