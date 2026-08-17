ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Was Ananya Raj? A Look At The Actor's Career From Ghost To Thaggede Le After Her Death At 35

Hyderabad: Actor Ananya Raj, who appeared in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, died on July 15 at the age of 35. However, news of her death emerged nearly a month later, after her family made the announcement through her Instagram account on Sunday.

The delayed announcement has added to the shock surrounding her death. According to her family, Ananya had been dealing with physical and mental discomfort for more than a year. They said she passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15.

"This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep," the family wrote. They also described the actor as someone who continued to fight through a difficult period in her life. "For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them," they said.

Family asks for privacy

Her family described her as strong-willed and full of spirit. "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt," they wrote. The family also requested privacy as they came to terms with the loss. "We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," the statement added. No further details about the circumstances surrounding her death have been made public.