ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Plays Netaji In Prabhas' Fauzi? Meet Subodh Bhave Amid Controversy

Who Plays Netaji In Prabhas' Fauzi? Meet Subodh Bhave Amid Controversy ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Prabhas' upcoming period war drama Fauzi has grabbed attention following the release of its special glimpse on the actor's birthday. While the film has generated curiosity for its World War II backdrop and references to historical figures, its portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has now triggered a controversy. At the centre of the discussion is acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Netaji in the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The glimpse has drawn criticism over how historical personalities are presented in the story, with Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose demanding an apology from the filmmaker. But who is Subodh Bhave, and what exactly is the controversy surrounding Fauzi?

Who Is Subodh Bhave, the Actor Playing Netaji in Fauzi? Subodh Bhave is a celebrated Marathi actor, writer, director and theatre producer known for portraying iconic personalities on screen. With several acclaimed performances in historical and biographical films, he has earned a reputation as one of Marathi cinema's most accomplished actors when it comes to bringing real-life figures to life. Bhave is best known for his performances in films such as Balgandharva (2011), Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015) and Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018). His portrayal of legendary Marathi singer and theatre personality Narayan Shripad Rajhans, popularly known as Bal Gandharva, earned widespread appreciation. The film traced the performer's journey and showcased his contribution to Marathi musical theatre. In Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, Bhave played Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the freedom fighter and social reformer. His physical transformation and portrayal of the nationalist leader received praise. He later played the celebrated theatre and film actor Dr Kashinath Ghanekar in Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, another performance that cemented his reputation for portraying real-life personalities. Bhave also played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historical action drama Har Har Mahadev (2022). Apart from acting, he made his directorial debut with the Marathi musical drama Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), in which he also played a lead role. Given his experience portraying influential figures from Indian history and the arts, his casting as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi has attracted considerable interest. The film also marks his entry into Telugu cinema. What Is the Controversy Surrounding Netaji's Portrayal in Fauzi? The controversy began after the release of Fauzi's special glimpse, which features references to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The film's World War II setting and its connection to the Indian freedom struggle have generated curiosity, but some viewers have questioned the way historical figures appear in the narrative.