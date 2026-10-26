Who Plays Netaji In Prabhas' Fauzi? Meet Subodh Bhave Amid Controversy
Marathi actor Subodh Bhave plays Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Prabhas' Fauzi, which faces backlash over its portrayal of the freedom fighter and Hitler.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas' upcoming period war drama Fauzi has grabbed attention following the release of its special glimpse on the actor's birthday. While the film has generated curiosity for its World War II backdrop and references to historical figures, its portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has now triggered a controversy. At the centre of the discussion is acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Netaji in the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
The glimpse has drawn criticism over how historical personalities are presented in the story, with Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose demanding an apology from the filmmaker. But who is Subodh Bhave, and what exactly is the controversy surrounding Fauzi?
మా భారతీయుల గురించి మీకు తెలియదు, హిట్లర్! 🔥 File No.25 - #FAUZI ▶️https://t.co/wPVACtUxuB In Cinemas March 19th 2027. #Prabhas25 Rebel Star #Prabhas #Imanvi @hanurpudi #MithunChakraborty #JayaPrada @AnupamPKher #ChaithraAchar @Composer_Vishal @sudeepdop @kk_lyricist @MrSheetalsharma @rckamalakannan #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao @MythriOfficial @TSeries #TSeriesFilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_24 @FauziTheMovie— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 25, 2026
Who Is Subodh Bhave, the Actor Playing Netaji in Fauzi?
Subodh Bhave is a celebrated Marathi actor, writer, director and theatre producer known for portraying iconic personalities on screen. With several acclaimed performances in historical and biographical films, he has earned a reputation as one of Marathi cinema's most accomplished actors when it comes to bringing real-life figures to life.
Bhave is best known for his performances in films such as Balgandharva (2011), Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015) and Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018). His portrayal of legendary Marathi singer and theatre personality Narayan Shripad Rajhans, popularly known as Bal Gandharva, earned widespread appreciation. The film traced the performer's journey and showcased his contribution to Marathi musical theatre.
In Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, Bhave played Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the freedom fighter and social reformer. His physical transformation and portrayal of the nationalist leader received praise. He later played the celebrated theatre and film actor Dr Kashinath Ghanekar in Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, another performance that cemented his reputation for portraying real-life personalities.
Bhave also played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historical action drama Har Har Mahadev (2022). Apart from acting, he made his directorial debut with the Marathi musical drama Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), in which he also played a lead role. Given his experience portraying influential figures from Indian history and the arts, his casting as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi has attracted considerable interest. The film also marks his entry into Telugu cinema.
What Is the Controversy Surrounding Netaji's Portrayal in Fauzi?
The controversy began after the release of Fauzi's special glimpse, which features references to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The film's World War II setting and its connection to the Indian freedom struggle have generated curiosity, but some viewers have questioned the way historical figures appear in the narrative.
One of the key points of criticism concerns a scene involving Netaji and Hitler in Berlin. The promotional footage appears to show Netaji introducing Prabhas' fictional character to Hitler. Some viewers have objected to the presentation, arguing that it appears to give the fictional protagonist greater importance by using the stature of a revered freedom fighter.
My thoughts on the #Fauzi glimpse… The initial conversation felt really off to me, with a bit of an AI feel to it. However, I loved how Prabhas was presented. Overall, it feels satisfactory, but it could have been much better. Plus, they removed a sequence that I feel should have been part of the glimpse. #Prabhas— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) October 23, 2026
The glimpse has also attracted criticism over the character's appearance and makeup. Some viewers questioned whether Bhave's look resembled Netaji, while others criticised what they perceived as exaggerated hero elevation for Prabhas' character. A section of social media users argued that the filmmaker should allow Prabhas' character to command attention without relying on historical personalities for dramatic buildup.
One criticism online read, "If Prabhas is there, the mass and elevation will come naturally. Please don't use great personalities like Bose merely for unnecessary buildups, Mr Hanu."
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Why Has Netaji's Grandnephew Demanded an Apology?
The controversy took a more serious turn when Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, objected to the film's apparent depiction of the freedom fighter's meeting with Hitler. Speaking to a newswire, he argued that filmmakers must exercise responsibility when portraying national icons and historical events.
"Distorting facts and resorting to fiction while dealing with national icons is, I think, a crime," he said. Chandra Kumar Bose maintained that Netaji approached Hitler to seek support for India's independence and should not be portrayed as a subordinate. He also emphasised that Netaji opposed fascism and believed in democracy and people's democratic rights.
Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser , put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.— Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 26, 2026
Explaining the historical context, he said Netaji recognised that Germany under Hitler and Japan under Hideki Tojo could provide assistance to India's freedom movement at that point in history. According to Chandra, Netaji stood by his own position during their interaction, and Hitler eventually agreed to provide assistance, including arranging the submarine that took him to Southeast Asia. Chandra accused the filmmaker of sensationalising the meeting rather than presenting its historical context accurately. He demanded that Hanu Raghavapudi apologise to Indians and those who value the country's freedom struggle.
What to Expect From Fauzi
Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi stars Prabhas in a period war-action story set against the backdrop of World War II and India's struggle for independence. The film's references to Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj have added historical dimensions to its narrative. For Subodh Bhave, the role offers another opportunity to portray a significant figure from Indian history after his acclaimed performances as Bal Gandharva, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Dr Kashinath Ghanekar.