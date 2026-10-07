ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Tamanna, Mohsin Khan's Wife? What We Know About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor's Low-Key Love Story

Actor Mohsin Khan with his wife Tamanna ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Television actor Mohsin Khan has entered a new chapter in his life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star recently got married to Tamanna in an intimate traditional nikah ceremony. While Mohsin has shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding, his wife has largely stayed away from the public eye.

Mohsin took to Instagram on October 6 and gave fans a closer look at the special occasion. His video featured several intimate moments from the ceremony, including the couple signing their legal wedding papers, exchanging rings and seeing each other as bride and groom. The couple was also seen offering prayers together. Mohsin captioned the video simply, "Qabool…Qabool…Qabool." Who Is Tamanna? Tamanna is Mohsin Khan's wife and, unlike the actor, has no public career in the entertainment industry. She has largely maintained a private life and has stayed away from the media spotlight. Not much is publicly known about her profession, family background or personal life. Mohsin and Tamanna appear to have consciously kept these details private, allowing their relationship to remain away from constant public attention. The couple's low-key approach has also made fans more curious about Tamanna, especially after Mohsin began sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.