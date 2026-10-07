Who Is Tamanna, Mohsin Khan's Wife? What We Know About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor's Low-Key Love Story
Mohsin Khan marries Tamanna in an intimate nikah ceremony. Here's what we know about his wife, their private relationship and their journey together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Mohsin Khan has entered a new chapter in his life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star recently got married to Tamanna in an intimate traditional nikah ceremony. While Mohsin has shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding, his wife has largely stayed away from the public eye.
Mohsin took to Instagram on October 6 and gave fans a closer look at the special occasion. His video featured several intimate moments from the ceremony, including the couple signing their legal wedding papers, exchanging rings and seeing each other as bride and groom. The couple was also seen offering prayers together. Mohsin captioned the video simply, "Qabool…Qabool…Qabool."
Who Is Tamanna?
Tamanna is Mohsin Khan's wife and, unlike the actor, has no public career in the entertainment industry. She has largely maintained a private life and has stayed away from the media spotlight. Not much is publicly known about her profession, family background or personal life.
Mohsin and Tamanna appear to have consciously kept these details private, allowing their relationship to remain away from constant public attention. The couple's low-key approach has also made fans more curious about Tamanna, especially after Mohsin began sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.
From Engagement To Nikah
Mohsin made his relationship with Tamanna public in August 2026, when he shared pictures from their engagement ceremony. The actor introduced her to his fans with a heartfelt note that made it clear how special she was to him. Calling Tamanna his "Person", Mohsin recalled their first meeting and described the feeling of knowing that he had found the person he wanted to spend his life with.
He also spoke about how their relationship felt like something that was meant to happen, writing about two people finding each other at the right moment. The couple later tied the knot on October 3, reportedly in Los Angeles, in an intimate nikah ceremony.
A Private Wedding Filled With Special Moments
For their wedding, Mohsin and Tamanna chose coordinated all-white traditional outfits. The actor's latest video captured some of the most personal moments from the ceremony, including their first moments together as husband and wife. One particularly emotional moment showed the newlyweds hugging after completing the nikah. The video also featured the couple praying together, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration. Pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities had already surfaced online, with the couple seen cutting a cake and celebrating with family and friends.
Mohsin's Work Front
Mohsin rose to fame with his role as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also appeared in shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.