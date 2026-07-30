ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Shrutakirti In Ramayana? Assamese Actor Surabhi Das Reveals Playing Sita's Sister In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Hyderabad: The trailer of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was released today, and fans have been curious to know more about the film’s star cast and the characters they are playing. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana, many have also been wondering who is playing Sita’s sisters in the mythological epic.

One of them is Assamese actor Surabhi Das, who rose to fame with television shows Nima Denzongpa and Pandya Store. The actor has now confirmed that she will be seen as Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Sita and the wife of Shatrughan.

In an interview with a newswire, Surabhi put an end to rumours that she was playing Urmila in the film. "I am not playing Urmila. I am playing Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Sita and the wife of Shatrughan," she said.

For Surabhi, Ramayana is the biggest project of her career so far. The actor admitted that she could not believe she had become part of one of India’s biggest films.

"I am super grateful to be a part of Ramayana, even if it is a small role. When I got the call, I kept wondering whether I had only been shortlisted or whether I had actually been locked for the film. I couldn’t believe it. To be part of a film with such a huge star cast and such a massive scale felt unreal," she said.

Surabhi also spoke about how she landed the role. She revealed that she first auditioned for casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Nearly two months later, while she was shooting for Pandya Store, she received a call confirming that she had been selected for the film. After that, she went through look tests and costume trials before joining the project. The actor said sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry still feels like a dream.