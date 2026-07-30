Who Is Shrutakirti In Ramayana? Assamese Actor Surabhi Das Reveals Playing Sita's Sister In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
Assamese Actor Surabhi Das confirmed she plays Shrutakirti, Sita's youngest sister, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calling the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer the biggest project of her career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was released today, and fans have been curious to know more about the film’s star cast and the characters they are playing. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana, many have also been wondering who is playing Sita’s sisters in the mythological epic.
One of them is Assamese actor Surabhi Das, who rose to fame with television shows Nima Denzongpa and Pandya Store. The actor has now confirmed that she will be seen as Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Sita and the wife of Shatrughan.
In an interview with a newswire, Surabhi put an end to rumours that she was playing Urmila in the film. "I am not playing Urmila. I am playing Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Sita and the wife of Shatrughan," she said.
For Surabhi, Ramayana is the biggest project of her career so far. The actor admitted that she could not believe she had become part of one of India’s biggest films.
"I am super grateful to be a part of Ramayana, even if it is a small role. When I got the call, I kept wondering whether I had only been shortlisted or whether I had actually been locked for the film. I couldn’t believe it. To be part of a film with such a huge star cast and such a massive scale felt unreal," she said.
Surabhi also spoke about how she landed the role. She revealed that she first auditioned for casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Nearly two months later, while she was shooting for Pandya Store, she received a call confirming that she had been selected for the film. After that, she went through look tests and costume trials before joining the project. The actor said sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry still feels like a dream.
Before entering Hindi films, Surabhi made a name for herself in the Assamese entertainment industry. She later moved from Assam to Mumbai and began her television journey with Nima Denzongpa. She was then seen in Pandya Store, which helped her become a familiar face among TV audiences.
Talking about her journey, Surabhi said she never looked at it as a struggle. According to her, actors without a film background have to keep auditioning until they get the right opportunity.
"I won’t call it a struggle. That’s simply the process. We don’t belong to film families where someone can make one phone call and get us work. You have to audition and keep auditioning," she said.
The actress added that she has been fortunate to get regular work after moving to Mumbai. She shared that after television, Ramayana came her way, and she already has two more films in the pipeline.
Surabhi also explained why she decided to shift her focus from television to films and OTT projects. She said television often offers similar roles to female leads, while films and streaming platforms give actors a chance to explore different kinds of characters. She said audiences will now get to see her in stronger and more varied roles instead of similar television characters.
Apart from Ramayana, Surabhi will also be seen in a film based on the 1971 war, where she plays a strong female character. She is also part of director Vikas Bahl’s Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling.
The actor also compared working in regional cinema and Bollywood. Having worked in Assamese films before entering Hindi cinema, she said the biggest difference is the scale of production.
"Budget-wise, there is a huge difference. On Ramayana, the sets are massive, and there are hundreds of people working every day. In Bollywood, there is a team for everything, from costumes to styling. The working style is much more organised. But acting itself doesn’t change. The performance remains the same," she said.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The first part of the film is scheduled to release during Diwali this year.