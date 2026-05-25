Who Is Santy Sharma, The Rapper Trending For His Views On Cockroach Janta Party?
Indian rapper Santy Sharma is trending after criticising the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend, calling it "internet drama" and warning against emotional online activism.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rapper Santy Sharma has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names on social media after his strong comments on the viral "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) trend. His Instagram statement, where he described the movement as "more like internet drama than a serious movement," quickly went viral and triggered heated discussions online.
From Instagram posts to X threads, users have been divided over Sharma's views on online activism, nationalism and social media influence. While some supported his concerns about digital propaganda and outrage culture, others defended the movement as a reflection of genuine frustration among young Indians.
So, who exactly is Santy Sharma and why are his comments creating such a buzz?
Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is an Indian rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Born on September 9, 1996, he is often recognised as one of the first rappers from Ratlam to gain popularity in the independent Desi hip-hop scene.
He started his musical journey around 2014 and slowly built an audience through independent rap songs and social media content. His early tracks like Suni Suni Sadko in 2016 and the motivational rap song Udaan in 2017 helped him gain regional attention. Later, he experimented with commercial-style music through tracks like Peeta Daaru.
Over the years, Sharma developed a strong online presence not only through music but also by speaking openly about trending internet issues, influencer culture and controversies. Earlier, he had also made headlines for supporting rapper Badshah during the controversy surrounding the song Tateeree.
His career saw another major boost after he reportedly made his Bollywood debut in Housefull 5, where he wrote and performed an anthem rap track. In 2025, he released his debut solo studio album Reborn, which blended hip-hop and R&B influences. In 2026, he dropped songs like Tujhi Aichi featuring Don YG and I Don't Care, both of which gained attention among hip-hop listeners online.
Apart from music, Sharma has also worked internationally as a senior music composer and supervisor for a Dubai-based dance reality show. However, it is his latest political and social commentary that has now placed him at the centre of online debate.
In his Instagram post, Sharma questioned the growing popularity of the Cockroach Janta Party movement. The trend, which started as satirical internet content, later evolved into a larger online discussion around unemployment, inflation, education pressure and governance issues. Sharma argued that many young users blindly follow viral movements without researching the people behind them. Referring to the founder of CJP, America-based Abhijeet Dipke, he claimed that the individual had previously shared posts "critical of India itself."
The rapper further stated that if people truly care about nationalism, the focus should be on development, employment, education and innovation instead of emotionally driven internet campaigns. "No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy," Sharma wrote, adding, "But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture and online propaganda is not the solution for India's growth."
He also raised concerns about social media manipulation and alleged foreign-linked narratives connected to online campaigns. According to Sharma, emotionally charged digital movements can sometimes create division instead of productive discussion.