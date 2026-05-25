ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Santy Sharma, The Rapper Trending For His Views On Cockroach Janta Party?

Who Is Santy Sharma, The Rapper Trending For His Views On Cockroach Janta Party? ( Photo: Party Symbol )

Hyderabad: Rapper Santy Sharma has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names on social media after his strong comments on the viral "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) trend. His Instagram statement, where he described the movement as "more like internet drama than a serious movement," quickly went viral and triggered heated discussions online.

From Instagram posts to X threads, users have been divided over Sharma's views on online activism, nationalism and social media influence. While some supported his concerns about digital propaganda and outrage culture, others defended the movement as a reflection of genuine frustration among young Indians.

So, who exactly is Santy Sharma and why are his comments creating such a buzz?

Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is an Indian rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Born on September 9, 1996, he is often recognised as one of the first rappers from Ratlam to gain popularity in the independent Desi hip-hop scene.

He started his musical journey around 2014 and slowly built an audience through independent rap songs and social media content. His early tracks like Suni Suni Sadko in 2016 and the motivational rap song Udaan in 2017 helped him gain regional attention. Later, he experimented with commercial-style music through tracks like Peeta Daaru.