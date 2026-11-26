ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator-Actor At The Centre Of Dating Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Hyderabad: Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has recently caught everyone's attention after sharing a picture with Arjun Kapoor on Gurpurab. The photograph, posted on her Instagram Stories, showed the two posing together with their heads covered. Adding a playful touch to the moment, Sahiba wrote, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic)." The caption was enough to get social media users talking, with many once again speculating about their relationship.

While neither Sahiba nor Arjun has confirmed the dating rumours, their public appearances and social media exchanges have kept fans curious. But beyond the speculation surrounding her personal life, Sahiba has built an identity of her own as an actor, content creator, host and sports presenter. So, who is Sahiba Bali? Here's everything to know about her career, education and journey in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, Sahiba's professional journey is not limited to acting or social media. Her background in marketing has also helped her explore content creation and brand collaborations. Over the years, she has developed a strong online presence through lifestyle content, travel videos, vlogs and branded collaborations. She currently has around 874K followers on Instagram.

Born on December 5, 1994, in Kashmir, Sahiba Bali grew up in New Delhi. She studied at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, before pursuing higher education at Hansraj College, University of Delhi, where she completed her bachelor's degree in Economics. Her interest in marketing and business took her beyond India. She went on to earn a master's degree in Marketing from Durham University Business School in the UK. She also pursued a business programme at Said Business School, University of Oxford.

Sahiba gradually made her way into acting, appearing in films and web series across different genres. She made an appearance in the 2017 film Dear Maya, followed by projects such as Jiya Jaye and Laila Majnu (2018). She later featured in Netflix's Bard of Blood (2019), starring Emraan Hashmi, and the political thriller series Tanaav (2022). One of her notable projects was Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from acting, Sahiba has also explored hosting and television. She appeared on Shark Tank India in 2025, further expanding her presence beyond films and web series. She has also made a mark as a sports presenter. Her association with sports broadcasting has introduced her to a different audience, allowing her to work across entertainment, digital content and sports.

How did Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor spark dating rumours?

Sahiba and Arjun's equation first caught fans' attention in June 2026, when she shared a birthday wish for the actor. Posting his photograph, she wrote, "HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake." Arjun responded to her message with, "Waiting for u to join me." Their friendly exchange soon became a talking point among social media users, with many wondering if there was more to their bond.

The speculation gained further momentum in July 2026, when the two were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England ODI series. They were seen sitting alongside each other in the stands during the third ODI. Fans also noticed that they were dressed in similar shades of blue.

Their latest Gurpurab picture has once again brought the rumours into focus. Sahiba had earlier shared sarcastic Instagram Stories that appeared to take a dig at the speculation surrounding her personal life. Arjun, meanwhile, has maintained silence on the matter. For now, neither has confirmed their relationship.