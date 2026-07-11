Who Is Rohit Chandel? Actor Arrested For Stalking, Harassing 16-Year-Old Girl
Television actor Rohit Chandel was arrested under the POCSO Act after a minor accused him of stalking and harassment. Here's everything to know about him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting her. The actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case is currently under investigation.
According to the police complaint, the minor alleged that Rohit repeatedly called her on her mobile phone using his own number as well as several other phone numbers. She claimed that the calls continued from December 2025 to July 7, 2026, despite her not wanting any contact with him.
The complaint further states that on July 5, Rohit allegedly confronted the girl near her residential building in Mumbai. She alleged that he chased her, argued with her, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands. Based on these allegations, Ghatkopar Police registered a case against the actor under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have confirmed his arrest, while the investigation is ongoing.
About Rohit Chandel
Rohit Chandel is an Indian television actor who has been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. He made his television debut in 2014 with a small role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. Before getting his first break, he reportedly went through more than 90 unsuccessful auditions.
Rohit appeared in several television shows and slowly built a name for himself. He gained wider recognition after playing Peshwa Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. He later played Dhawal Makwana in the popular family drama Pandya Store. Apart from television, Rohit also worked in the OTT series Escaype Live and appeared in a few international projects.
Most recently, he has been seen as Ishaan in the musical romantic drama Sairaab, which premiered on Star Plus on June 2, 2026, and is also streaming on JioHotstar.
Apart from acting, Rohit Chandel is active on social media, where he often shares fitness videos, behind-the-scenes moments from shoots and glimpses of his personal life.