ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Rohit Chandel? Actor Arrested For Stalking, Harassing 16-Year-Old Girl

Mumbai: Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting her. The actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case is currently under investigation.

According to the police complaint, the minor alleged that Rohit repeatedly called her on her mobile phone using his own number as well as several other phone numbers. She claimed that the calls continued from December 2025 to July 7, 2026, despite her not wanting any contact with him.

The complaint further states that on July 5, Rohit allegedly confronted the girl near her residential building in Mumbai. She alleged that he chased her, argued with her, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands. Based on these allegations, Ghatkopar Police registered a case against the actor under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have confirmed his arrest, while the investigation is ongoing.