ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda's Sister Deletes Social Media After Calling Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda'

The controversy began when Reet responded to an Instagram user and shared her views on the Ranveer Singh starrer. Screenshots of her comment quickly went viral. In her post, she claimed the film presented a "government-friendly narrative" and used political speeches to justify events like demonetisation. She also grouped the film with other politically debated titles, including The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, suggesting they pushed a certain narrative.

Hyderabad: A social media controversy has put Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda in the spotlight after she criticised the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and called it a "propaganda" movie. Following intense trolling and backlash online, Reet has now deleted not just her Instagram account but also her LinkedIn profile.

Her remarks triggered a wave of criticism from fans of the film. Many users disagreed strongly with her opinion and flooded her account with comments. As the backlash intensified, Reet first switched her Instagram profile to private. However, it now appears she has deleted the account entirely. Users searching for her handle are met with a message indicating that the page is no longer available. Reports also suggest that her LinkedIn profile has been taken down amid the controversy.

The situation has drawn curiosity about who Reet Padda is. Unlike her sister, who is gaining recognition in the entertainment industry, Reet stays away from the limelight. She is reportedly based in Paris and works as a customer success manager. Her professional background includes marketing, campaign strategy, market research and client relations. Before the controversy, she had around 6.7K followers on Instagram and maintained a relatively low-profile online presence.

In her viral posts, Reet also commented on broader political themes and even referenced celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, while discussing global issues. These remarks added to the heated debate online. Some users defended her right to express her views, while others criticised her for targeting popular films.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform strongly at the box office despite the online debate. The spy-action sequel, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, has received largely positive responses from audiences. However, like many big releases, it has also sparked discussions around its themes and storytelling.