ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Priyanka Jagga? Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Back In Spotlight After Mahhi Vij Compares Love Gill To Her

Who Is Priyanka Jagga? Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Back In Spotlight After Mahhi Vij Compares Love Gill To Her ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss has a long history of contestants who leave a lasting impression, and Priyanka Jagga is certainly one of them. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, whose controversial stint ended with a dramatic confrontation with host Salman Khan, is back in the spotlight nearly a decade later. This time, she has become part of a conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after Mahhi Vij compared fellow contestant Love Gill to her during a heated argument.

The comparison did not go unnoticed. While Love appeared confused about who Priyanka was, Mahhi made it clear that she was referring to the former contestant's controversial reputation and her eventual exit from the show. Priyanka has also seemingly reacted to the remark by sharing fan-made videos defending her gameplay on Instagram Stories.

But who is Priyanka Jagga, and why does her name still carry such weight among Bigg Boss viewers? Here's what happened. Who is Priyanka Jagga? Priyanka Jagga Muise is an Indian television personality who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She entered the reality show as one of the commoner contestants, known as the Indiawale. Apart from her television appearance, she has been described as a marketing recruiter, entrepreneur, promoter and spiritual wellness practitioner. Priyanka's journey on the show was far from smooth. She was initially eliminated during the first week but later returned to the house. Her outspoken nature and frequent arguments with fellow contestants made her one of the most talked-about participants of the season. However, her journey eventually ended on a controversial note. She was ejected from the show following repeated clashes with housemates and a heated confrontation with Salman. Why did Salman Khan ask Priyanka Jagga to leave Bigg Boss 10? Priyanka's exit remains one of the memorable controversies from Bigg Boss 10. During her time in the house, she faced criticism for making personal remarks about fellow contestants, including Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother. The matter came up during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman addressed her behaviour. He also showed the housemates footage of her comments, leading to another heated exchange.