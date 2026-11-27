Who Is Priyanka Jagga? Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Back In Spotlight After Mahhi Vij Compares Love Gill To Her
Priyanka Jagga trends after Mahhi Vij compares Love Gill to her in Bigg Boss 20. Here's why the former contestant was controversially ejected.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss has a long history of contestants who leave a lasting impression, and Priyanka Jagga is certainly one of them. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, whose controversial stint ended with a dramatic confrontation with host Salman Khan, is back in the spotlight nearly a decade later. This time, she has become part of a conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after Mahhi Vij compared fellow contestant Love Gill to her during a heated argument.
The comparison did not go unnoticed. While Love appeared confused about who Priyanka was, Mahhi made it clear that she was referring to the former contestant's controversial reputation and her eventual exit from the show. Priyanka has also seemingly reacted to the remark by sharing fan-made videos defending her gameplay on Instagram Stories.
But who is Priyanka Jagga, and why does her name still carry such weight among Bigg Boss viewers? Here's what happened.
Priyanka Jagga bol diya mu pe Mahhi 😭😂 #MahhiVij #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/R224nF8tRj— 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗🌙 (@Dreamys_Dreams) November 26, 2026
Who is Priyanka Jagga?
Priyanka Jagga Muise is an Indian television personality who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She entered the reality show as one of the commoner contestants, known as the Indiawale. Apart from her television appearance, she has been described as a marketing recruiter, entrepreneur, promoter and spiritual wellness practitioner.
Priyanka's journey on the show was far from smooth. She was initially eliminated during the first week but later returned to the house. Her outspoken nature and frequent arguments with fellow contestants made her one of the most talked-about participants of the season. However, her journey eventually ended on a controversial note. She was ejected from the show following repeated clashes with housemates and a heated confrontation with Salman.
Why did Salman Khan ask Priyanka Jagga to leave Bigg Boss 10?
Priyanka's exit remains one of the memorable controversies from Bigg Boss 10. During her time in the house, she faced criticism for making personal remarks about fellow contestants, including Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother. The matter came up during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman addressed her behaviour. He also showed the housemates footage of her comments, leading to another heated exchange.
The argument escalated, and Salman eventually asked Priyanka to leave the house. He was so displeased with her conduct that he reportedly warned Colors TV against bringing her back to any of its shows, saying he would end his association with the channel if she appeared again. The incident made Priyanka one of the most controversial contestants in the show's history.
What happened between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20?
Priyanka's name resurfaced during a heated exchange between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20. The argument took place amid the cage punishment and nomination task, with the two contestants trading sharp remarks. During the confrontation, Mahhi criticised Love's language and behaviour towards other housemates. She then brought up Priyanka, telling Love that she reminded her of the former Bigg Boss contestant.
Baat to sahi boli #Mahivij same to same 😂 #Lovegill or #Priyankajagga bas 19-20 ka farak hai 😂 Mahi itna bhi sach nh bolna tha 🫣 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/0OXyvSLWnd— 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐚 ❤️🔥 (@Sunshinecuxb1) November 26, 2026
Mahhi reportedly said, "Watch your language when you speak, no girl likes you here and it's because of the way you talk. Remember when Priyanka came? You even look like her. You're worst, from head to toe." She did not stop there. Referring to Priyanka's controversial exit from the tenth season, Mahhi added, "Usko show se nikal diya tha, tereko bhi nikalna chahiye," suggesting that Love should also be thrown out of the show.
Housemates give #SalmanKhan a standing ovation for throwing #PriyankaJagga out https://t.co/KDGKDnxG0S— BB Expert ✌🏻 (@BB_Expert) December 24, 2016
The remark left Love confused, as she asked fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Gullu, "Priyanka kaun hai?" Kanika also appeared puzzled by the comparison and questioned whether Priyanka had a negative reputation. Mahhi later discussed the exchange with her group, saying that after weeks of remarks from Love, she had managed to trouble her with just one line. She also suggested that Love would now understand who Priyanka was.
How did Priyanka Jagga react to the comparison?
The argument inside the Bigg Boss 20 house soon caught Priyanka's attention. Rather than directly addressing Mahhi or Love, the former contestant reshared a fan-made video on her Instagram Story. The creator behind the reel urged viewers not to compare Priyanka with Love. The video defended Priyanka's individual gameplay in Bigg Boss 10, highlighting how she openly expressed her opinions and played her own game instead of simply following others. Resharing the video, she wrote, "Thanks for telling the facts." Her response suggests that she was not entirely pleased with the comparison and appreciated the fan's attempt to put her side of the story across.