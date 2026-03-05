ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Preity Mukhundhan? Meet Kartik Aaryan's Co-Star In Naagzilla

Preity is a young actor, model and dancer who mainly works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She was born on July 30, 2001, in Tiruchirappalli in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, her journey into films did not begin with acting dreams. Preity actually comes from an academic background and studied Electronics and Communication Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli.

Hyderabad: A fresh face from the South Indian film industry is now stepping into Bollywood. Actor Preity Mukhundhan has reportedly been cast as the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming fantasy creature comedy Naagzilla. The film has already created excitement among fans because of its unusual story and Kartik's never-seen-before role as a shape-shifting serpent. While the announcement has sparked curiosity, many people are now asking the same question, who exactly is Preity Mukhundhan?

In interviews, the actor has shared that both her parents are doctors and have no connection to the entertainment world. However, they supported her creative interests. Preity trained in dance from the age of four and continued learning until her late teens. This early exposure to performing arts helped build her confidence on stage. Before entering films, she first gained attention through modelling and music videos. One of the biggest turning points in her early career was appearing in the viral Tamil music video Aasa Kooda, composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The video became widely popular online and introduced her to audiences across South India.

Her film journey started in 2024 with the Telugu horror-comedy Om Bheem Bush, directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. The film marked her acting debut and helped her gain recognition. The same year, she also appeared in the Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama Star alongside actor Kavin. The engineer-turned-actor later joined the cast of the Telugu period drama Kannappa, a film that drew attention for its star-studded guest appearances by actors like Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar.

In 2025, she stepped into Malayalam cinema with Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Hridhu Haroon. She also gained attention for her role as Sadhya in the Malayalam film Sarvam Maya starring Nivin Pauly. The film turned out to be a big success and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

Now, Preity is ready to take a major step in her career with her Hindi film debut. Her upcoming Bollywood project, Naagzilla, will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film promises to be a high-concept fantasy comedy inspired by serpent mythology. In the movie, Kartik Aaryan will play the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a 631-year-old ichchhadhari naag who can transform between human and serpent forms. The story is said to blend ancient myths with modern chaos and will mark the beginning of a planned creature-comedy trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, around the festival of Naag Panchami.