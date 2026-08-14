ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Pandit Krishna Mohan Pathak Who Got Sangeet Natak Akademi Award This Year?

During the special investiture ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Bihar’s Pandit Krishna Mohan Pathak has been honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award during a special investiture ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Hailing from Ishwarpur, a village of musicians in Gaya, Krishna Mohan is counted among the country's renowned Dhrupad vocalists. He inherited this invaluable musical art form from his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father, who all left an indelible mark on Dhrupad singing. Representing the fourth generation, he has performed both within the country and abroad. Pathak received this distinguished national honour in recognition of his outstanding performance, preservation efforts, and unparalleled contribution to the field of Hindustani classical music, particularly Dhrupad. Maestro Tansen was a Dhrupad vocalist, and the musicians settled in Ishwarpur village (in the Paraiya block of Gaya) are said to be descendants of Tansen.