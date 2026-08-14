Who Is Pandit Krishna Mohan Pathak Who Got Sangeet Natak Akademi Award This Year?
Hailing from Ishwarpur, a village of musicians in Gaya, Krishna Mohan is counted among the country's renowned Dhrupad vocalists.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Gaya: Bihar’s Pandit Krishna Mohan Pathak has been honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award during a special investiture ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.
Hailing from Ishwarpur, a village of musicians in Gaya, Krishna Mohan is counted among the country's renowned Dhrupad vocalists. He inherited this invaluable musical art form from his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father, who all left an indelible mark on Dhrupad singing. Representing the fourth generation, he has performed both within the country and abroad.
Pathak received this distinguished national honour in recognition of his outstanding performance, preservation efforts, and unparalleled contribution to the field of Hindustani classical music, particularly Dhrupad.
Maestro Tansen was a Dhrupad vocalist, and the musicians settled in Ishwarpur village (in the Paraiya block of Gaya) are said to be descendants of Tansen.
"This is a moment of pride for us. The name of the Gaya Gharana of Ishwarpur is recognised globally," said Krishna Mohan’s son Shailendra Kumar Pathak.
Ishwarpur, renowned as a village of musicians, is known even abroad. Everyone here — from children to the elderly — is connected to music. There are approximately 300 households in the village, and one can find people associated with the world of music in every single one of them. The residents here are proficient in playing the tabla and harmonium, as well as in performing Dhamal, Dhrupad, and Khayal vocal styles. The music talent of this village has reached the international stage.
Several unique legends surround this village. Around the 17th century, an elephant belonging to the Maharaja of Tikari began suffering from a state of mental agitation. Musicians from Ishwarpur cured the elephant using their musical expertise. Delighted by this, the Maharaja ordered the elephant to be set free to roam; the area where the elephant eventually stopped became the village of Ishwarpur.
Pleased with the healing of his elephant, the Maharaja of Tikari gifted approximately 700 acres of land to Ishwarpur. The musicians here are Gaud Brahmins who migrated from Rajasthan to this region around the 17th century. Since then, the village has gained renown as a village of musicians.
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