ETV Bharat / entertainment

Femina Miss India 2026: Sadhvi Satish Sail Wins Crown, Who Is This Goa Beauty Heading To Miss World?

Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledged both highs and challenges, crediting organisers and mentors for their support. She also highlighted the responsibility of representing India globally. "There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning," she said, asking for blessings and support from across the country. Sharing advice for young aspirants, Sadhvi emphasised authenticity. "Do not compare yourself with anyone. Your authenticity is your biggest strength," she noted, revealing she prepared for the competition only three months before the finale.

An emotional Sadhvi described her win as "surreal" and expressed gratitude for the journey. "It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity," she said. She emphasised the strong bond among contestants and called them all winners. "For me, all my friends are winners today. And we just want to make India proud across the world," she added.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 61st edition of Femina Miss India made history as Odisha hosted the prestigious pageant for the first time, with the grand finale held in Bhubaneswar on April 18, 2026. The evening celebrated beauty, talent and individuality, culminating in Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail being crowned Femina Miss India World 2026. Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra secured the 1st runner-up position, while Sree Advaita from a Union Territory finished as the 2nd runner-up. The event brought together 30 state winners, each representing diverse cultures and identities from across the country.

First runner-up Rajnandini Pawar described her experience as "extremely beautiful" and spoke about perseverance. "If you truly desire something, the universe works to help you achieve it," she said, calling the recognition the beginning of a larger journey. Second runner-up Sree Advaita also shared warm camaraderie with fellow contestants, highlighting the supportive environment throughout the pageant.

So who is Sadhvi Satish Sail?

The newly crowned winner from Goa is more than just a beauty queen. She is a multilingual achiever with strong academic credentials, global exposure and entrepreneurial ambitions. Sadhvi pursued a double major in economics and international relations at a reputed university in Canada. Her academic excellence earned her recognition on global platforms, reflecting discipline and determination.

Sadhvi Satish Sail Wins Miss India 2026 (Photo: ANI)

Beyond academics, she is known for her impressive linguistic skills and can communicate in seven languages. Her curiosity and love for exploration are evident in her solo travels across 10 countries within three years. These experiences shaped her worldview and boosted her confidence. Her fearless attitude is also reflected in her unusual pursuits. She overcame her fear of bees by becoming a certified beekeeper and even developed an interest in taxidermy, showcasing her willingness to step outside conventional boundaries.

Miss India 2026 Finale (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Despite her global exposure, Sadhvi remains deeply connected to her Goan roots. She credits her upbringing for instilling values of family, food and meaningful relationships. Her journey also includes a personal fitness transformation. Through discipline and consistency, she lost over 10 kilograms, building both physical strength and confidence. Her efforts earned her a place among the top 5 for Best Body during the competition.

Femina Miss India 2026 Top 3 Winners (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Sadhvi's career extends beyond pageantry. She has walked multiple runways and fronted campaigns for well-known brands. At the same time, she has stepped into entrepreneurship by co-founding a company in the construction and development space. This blend of academics, modelling and business highlights her multidimensional personality.

With the crown now on her head, Sadhvi Satish Sail is set to represent India at the Miss World pageant. Confident yet grounded, she aims to carry forward her journey with honesty, integrity and compassion. As she said, "We just want to make India proud across the world."