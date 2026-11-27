ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Mimi Chakraborty's Husband Siddhartha Dutta? All About Their Love Story And Intimate Wedding

Hyderabad: Bengali actor and former Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraborty has surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to Siddhartha Dutta. The actor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Kolkata residence on November 26. She shared the first pictures from the wedding on social media.

Unlike most celebrity weddings, Mimi and Siddhartha chose to keep their ceremony private. The wedding was attended by members of both families and a few close friends. The couple also kept their relationship away from the public eye, making the announcement a surprise for many.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Mimi and Siddhartha are seen posing together while showing off their wedding rings. One photograph captures them hugging after exchanging rings, while another shows them completing their marriage registration formalities. Both chose cream and gold outfits for the occasion, with Mimi wearing a saree and traditional jewellery. She kept the caption simple and shared the pictures with heart emojis.

Who Is Mimi Chakraborty’s Husband Siddhartha Dutta?

While Mimi is a familiar face in Bengali cinema and politics, her husband Siddhartha Dutta prefers to stay away from the limelight. According to reports, he is a marine engineer associated with the Merchant Navy. He does not belong to the entertainment industry and has largely maintained a private life.

Actor Tramila Bhattacharya, who is Siddhartha’s sister-in-law, also spoke about the couple before the wedding. She is married to Siddhartha’s elder brother. Speaking to the media, Tramila confirmed his profession and shared her thoughts about the couple.

"They look great together. I have come to know Mimi quite well; she is a wonderful person and very articulate. Her entire family is lovely," she said.

Reports suggest that Mimi and Siddhartha were introduced through a mutual friend. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship. However, the actor chose not to share details about her personal life publicly until their wedding.