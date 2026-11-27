Who Is Mimi Chakraborty's Husband Siddhartha Dutta? All About Their Love Story And Intimate Wedding
Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty married Siddhartha Dutta in an intimate Kolkata ceremony. Here's everything to know about her husband and wedding celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bengali actor and former Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraborty has surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to Siddhartha Dutta. The actor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Kolkata residence on November 26. She shared the first pictures from the wedding on social media.
Unlike most celebrity weddings, Mimi and Siddhartha chose to keep their ceremony private. The wedding was attended by members of both families and a few close friends. The couple also kept their relationship away from the public eye, making the announcement a surprise for many.
In the pictures shared on Instagram, Mimi and Siddhartha are seen posing together while showing off their wedding rings. One photograph captures them hugging after exchanging rings, while another shows them completing their marriage registration formalities. Both chose cream and gold outfits for the occasion, with Mimi wearing a saree and traditional jewellery. She kept the caption simple and shared the pictures with heart emojis.
Who Is Mimi Chakraborty’s Husband Siddhartha Dutta?
While Mimi is a familiar face in Bengali cinema and politics, her husband Siddhartha Dutta prefers to stay away from the limelight. According to reports, he is a marine engineer associated with the Merchant Navy. He does not belong to the entertainment industry and has largely maintained a private life.
Actor Tramila Bhattacharya, who is Siddhartha’s sister-in-law, also spoke about the couple before the wedding. She is married to Siddhartha’s elder brother. Speaking to the media, Tramila confirmed his profession and shared her thoughts about the couple.
"They look great together. I have come to know Mimi quite well; she is a wonderful person and very articulate. Her entire family is lovely," she said.
Reports suggest that Mimi and Siddhartha were introduced through a mutual friend. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship. However, the actor chose not to share details about her personal life publicly until their wedding.
Mimi Chakraborty And Siddhartha Dutta’s Wedding Celebrations
Although the couple completed their legal marriage formalities in Kolkata, their wedding celebrations are not over yet. According to reports, they will hold a traditional wedding ceremony in Kalimpong on December 5.
The pre-wedding celebrations are expected to begin on December 3 with a cocktail and dinner event. Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are reportedly planned for December 4, followed by the wedding the next day. The couple is also expected to host a reception in Kolkata on December 11, which may see the presence of their family members, friends and people from the Bengali film industry.
A Look At Mimi Chakraborty’s Career In Films And Politics
Mimi Chakraborty began her acting career with the television show Champion in 2008. She later became popular with Gaaner Oparey, which helped her gain recognition among Bengali television audiences. She made her film debut with Bapi Bari Jaa in 2012 and went on to work in several Bengali films.
Apart from acting, Mimi also entered politics in 2019. She contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal and won. She served as a Member of Parliament before resigning from the post in February 2024.
Speaking of her cinematic endeavours, Mimi was last seen in Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel and Emperor vs Sarat Chandra. She also has the upcoming Bengali series Tandob, directed by Raj Chakraborty, in her line-up.
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