Who Is Mardaani 3's Amma? Meet Mallika Prasad, The Ruthless Villain In Rani Mukerji's Film
Mallika Prasad delivers a chilling performance as Amma in Mardaani 3, bringing depth, darkness, and realism. She plays the main antagonist in the latest offering.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 13, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Rani Mukerji's much awaited threequel Mardaani 3 was dropped on Monday. The actor returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time to burst a trafficking gang that kidnaps young girls. The next installment goes a notch higher this time with a menacing villain, Amma, and the woman behind this chilling character is actor Mallika Prasad.
Amma does not scream evil. She embodies it. Calm on the surface. Ruthless at heart. With the trailer drop, all spotlight fell on her. The actor has been grabbing headlines for the powerful portrayal against Rani. Here's what we know about her.
Mallika Prasad is a National School Of Drama alumnus and not new to serious, layered storytelling. Born in Bangalore, she has built her career slowly and deliberately. She is an actor, director, educator, and theatre practitioner.
Long before mainstream recognition, she made her mark in regional cinema and theatre. She debuted in films with Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999 and went on to play a lead role in Guptagamini in 2001. Kannada audiences know her well through films like Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri.
Juggling between industries, she appeared in the critically appreciated series Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. She also worked with Anurag Kashyap in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.
Behind the camera, she has proven her storytelling skills as well. Her short film For My Ela won Outstanding Achievement awards at the Sundarban International Film Festival and the LA Indie Short Film Festival.
Every project added another layer to her artistry and Mardaani 3 feels like a culmination of that journey. She described the role as one of the most defining experiences of her career. According to her, Amma is evil, yet driven by a fierce spirit. A character that forces the actor to shed comfort and confront her own shadows.
She wrote about how the role demanded honesty and emotional courage. Amma challenged her in unexpected ways. She also acknowledged Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra for giving her the freedom to build Amma without limitations.
Mallika also highlighted what makes Amma different. The character is not written in black and white. She exists in contradictions. There is cruelty, but also depth. Darkness, but also history.
She then expressed admiration for Rani Mukerji's portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy, acknowledging the real women who fight unspeakable crimes every day. It is their reality that fuels Amma's darkness and makes the conflict in Mardaani 3 so powerful.
The response to the trailer, she shared, has been overwhelming. The curiosity around Amma has humbled her. She invited audiences to step into Amma's world and discover a woman who is not what she seems.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise's legacy of confronting uncomfortable truths. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 30.
