Who Is Mardaani 3's Amma? Meet Mallika Prasad, The Ruthless Villain In Rani Mukerji's Film

Hyderabad: The trailer of Rani Mukerji's much awaited threequel Mardaani 3 was dropped on Monday. The actor returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time to burst a trafficking gang that kidnaps young girls. The next installment goes a notch higher this time with a menacing villain, Amma, and the woman behind this chilling character is actor Mallika Prasad.

Amma does not scream evil. She embodies it. Calm on the surface. Ruthless at heart. With the trailer drop, all spotlight fell on her. The actor has been grabbing headlines for the powerful portrayal against Rani. Here's what we know about her.

Mallika Prasad is a National School Of Drama alumnus and not new to serious, layered storytelling. Born in Bangalore, she has built her career slowly and deliberately. She is an actor, director, educator, and theatre practitioner.

Long before mainstream recognition, she made her mark in regional cinema and theatre. She debuted in films with Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999 and went on to play a lead role in Guptagamini in 2001. Kannada audiences know her well through films like Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri.

Juggling between industries, she appeared in the critically appreciated series Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. She also worked with Anurag Kashyap in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.