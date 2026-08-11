ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar, Actress Linked To Govinda? Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Husband's Rumoured Relationship

Komal, also known as Rani Swarnkar, is an emerging actress who is looking to establish herself in Bollywood. She was relatively unknown to mainstream audiences before being associated with Govinda and his upcoming films. Komal is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. However, not much is publicly known about her early life, education or family background. Her age has also not been widely reported.

The speculation has gained further attention because Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has now made pointed remarks about the situation. However, it is important to note that neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship. So, who is Komal Rani Swarnkar and how did her name become associated with the Hero No. 1 star?

Hyderabad: Govinda is once again in the news, but this time the attention is less about his films and more about his personal life. The veteran actor has been linked to actress Komal Rani Swarnkar after the two were seen together in public.

Her professional association with Govinda has brought her into the spotlight. Komal is set to appear opposite the veteran actor in Roopa, which has been linked to Govinda's proposed return to the big screen. Reports have also connected her with another upcoming Govinda film, Duniyadari. If the reports are accurate, the two could share the screen in more than one project.

How did Komal get linked to Govinda?

The rumours gained momentum after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Their appearance quickly became a talking point on social media. The two have also made public appearances connected with Roopa, giving fans and paparazzi more opportunities to spot them together. What began as a professional association soon became the subject of dating speculation.

There has been no confirmation from either actor about a romantic relationship. Their professional connection is clear, but the nature of their personal equation remains unconfirmed. The story has received more attention because Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987. The couple have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Govinda and Komal?

Sunita has reacted to reports about Govinda being spotted with Komal, and her comments have attracted considerable attention. When a paparazzo told her that Govinda had been seen with Komal and that they had started promoting their film, Sunita responded with the saying, "Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi." She went on to suggest that Govinda had lost his judgement and questioned why he was behaving in such a manner.

Sunita had mentioned a 'Komal' before

Another part of the story that has resurfaced is an older interview in which Sunita spoke about rumours surrounding Govinda's alleged relationships. During that conversation, when the name "Komal" was mentioned, Sunita reacted strongly and said that she disliked the name because of a particular woman she associated with it. That old remark has now resurfaced after Govinda was introduced alongside Komal Rani Swarnkar as his co-star in Roopa. Their public appearances have led social media users to connect the two incidents. However, there is no confirmation that the Komal mentioned by Sunita in the older conversation is the same Komal Rani Swarnkar now working with Govinda.