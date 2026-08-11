ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Ishita Shukla? R Madhavan Praises Ravi Kishan's Daughter For Choosing Military Over Bollywood

Ishita Shukla is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan. While her father has built a long career in cinema and politics, Ishita chose to pursue a career in the defence forces. Before joining the armed forces, Ishita was associated with the NCC and underwent military training. She was a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of the Delhi Directorate and took part in preparations for the Republic Day Parade.

Madhavan recently shared a post about Ishita on his Instagram Story, expressing his respect for her decision to serve the country. His reaction is particularly meaningful because the actor himself has a strong connection with military training and had once considered joining the armed forces.

Hyderabad: Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla has chosen a path far removed from the world of films, and her decision has now earned praise from actor R Madhavan. Ishita joined the defence forces as a Mahila Agniveer under the Agnipath scheme in 2023, after years of military-oriented training through the National Cadet Corps.

Her journey attracted attention because she is preparing for a very different career from the entertainment industry. Ravi Kishan has spoken with pride about his daughter's dedication and her determination to serve the nation. In an earlier social media post, Ravi Kishan described Ishita as his "brave daughter" and spoke about the hard work she had put in for years. He also highlighted her training in difficult winter conditions while preparing for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

Why did R Madhavan praise Ishita?

Madhavan's appreciation for Ishita carries a personal connection. During his college years, the actor was deeply involved with the NCC and was reportedly recognised among the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra. At the age of 22, Madhavan got an opportunity to travel to England with seven other NCC cadets. During the trip, he received training with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The actor had also considered pursuing a career in the military. However, he reportedly missed the age limit by six months and could not join the programme. Because of this background, Ishita's decision to choose military service is particularly significant for Madhavan. Her journey reflects a path that Madhavan himself had once considered.

Anupam Kher also praised Ishita

Ishita's decision had earlier earned praise from actor Anupam Kher. After learning about her joining the defence forces under the Agniveer scheme, Kher shared a picture of Ishita with her father Ravi Kishan. Kher congratulated the family and described Ishita's decision as inspirational. He also expressed hope that her journey would encourage more girls to consider military service as a career. He sent his love and blessings to Ishita and ended his message with "Jai Hind".

Ravi Kishan's pride in his daughter

For Ravi Kishan, Ishita's journey has been a source of immense pride. Despite coming from a family connected to the entertainment world, she decided to follow her own ambition. Ravi Kishan and his wife Priti Shukla have four children, including one son and three daughters. Their daughter Rivva Kishan has followed a different path and pursued acting. Rivva made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020 and was also recently seen in Prime Video's reality show Alliance. Ishita, meanwhile, has chosen the defence forces and has stayed away from the spotlight associated with Bollywood.