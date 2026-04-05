Who Is Disha Sharma? SRK, Salman Khan, PM Modi Attend Rajat Sharma's Daughter's Wedding
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma's wedding in Mumbai.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 5, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma tied the knot with Sudarshan M.J. in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Mumbai on April 4. The wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events, thanks to the presence of top Bollywood celebrities and prominent political leaders.
Among the biggest attractions of the evening were Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who added star power to the celebrations. Their appearance created a buzz both at the venue and on social media, where videos and photos from the wedding went viral soon after. Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, attended the wedding with his manager Pooja Dadlani. He chose an elegant black bandhgala for the occasion. Several viral clips showed him posing with the couple and interacting with guests.
Salman Khan arrived at the ceremony with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The actor opted for a black formal suit, keeping his look simple yet stylish. He was seen greeting guests and warmly blessing the newlyweds.
A Star-Studded Guest List
The wedding witnessed the presence of several influential personalities from different fields. Apart from Shah Rukh and Salman, political leaders and other celebrities also attended the ceremony to bless the couple. The gathering stood out for bringing together Bollywood, politics, and media personalities under one roof. Photos from the event captured rare moments where film stars and political leaders were seen sharing the same frame, making it one of the most high-profile weddings of the season.
Who Is Disha Sharma?
Disha Sharma is the daughter of senior journalist Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV. Unlike her father, who has spent decades in the public spotlight, Disha has maintained a private life and focused on building her own professional identity. She is a legal professional and has established her career in the legal field. Media reports suggest that she has worked in areas related to corporate and trademark law. Despite belonging to a prominent media family, she prefers to stay away from public attention and rarely appears at high-profile events. Her wedding, therefore, marked one of the few occasions where she came into the public spotlight.
Meet The Groom Sudarshan M.J.
Disha married Sudarshan M.J., a legal professional from Tamil Nadu. He is associated with legal practice and has handled matters related to trademarks and media law. The couple shares a similar professional background, which many believe makes their partnership even stronger. The wedding ceremony followed traditional South Indian rituals, reflecting Sudarshan's cultural roots. The decor featured floral arrangements and a simple mandap, giving the event a traditional and elegant feel.
Blend of Tradition And Grandeur
Despite the presence of several high-profile guests, the ceremony focused on cultural traditions and family values. The rituals were conducted in a traditional manner, blending North and South Indian customs. Rajat Sharma also shared glimpses of the wedding on social media, showcasing the ceremonies and heartfelt moments from the special day.
What's Next For SRK And Salman
On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in the action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, and is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. Salman Khan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He also has another project lined up with producer Dil Raju, expected to begin production soon.