ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Disha Sharma? SRK, Salman Khan, PM Modi Attend Rajat Sharma's Daughter's Wedding

Hyderabad: Journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter Disha Sharma tied the knot with Sudarshan M.J. in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Mumbai on April 4. The wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events, thanks to the presence of top Bollywood celebrities and prominent political leaders.

Among the biggest attractions of the evening were Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who added star power to the celebrations. Their appearance created a buzz both at the venue and on social media, where videos and photos from the wedding went viral soon after. Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, attended the wedding with his manager Pooja Dadlani. He chose an elegant black bandhgala for the occasion. Several viral clips showed him posing with the couple and interacting with guests.

Salman Khan arrived at the ceremony with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The actor opted for a black formal suit, keeping his look simple yet stylish. He was seen greeting guests and warmly blessing the newlyweds.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding witnessed the presence of several influential personalities from different fields. Apart from Shah Rukh and Salman, political leaders and other celebrities also attended the ceremony to bless the couple. The gathering stood out for bringing together Bollywood, politics, and media personalities under one roof. Photos from the event captured rare moments where film stars and political leaders were seen sharing the same frame, making it one of the most high-profile weddings of the season.