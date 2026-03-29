ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Dhurandhar's Shirani? Internet Shocked To Learn Bimal Oberoi's Long Journey

Oberoi's character Shirani, the leader of the Balochistan United Force, caught attention for its strong screen presence. Soon after, users on social media began identifying the actor and sharing details about his earlier work. Many were shocked to discover that he had appeared in a popular song by Daler Mehndi. The revelation sparked nostalgia, with fans recalling the hit track Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and connecting it to his current role. Some users even joked about the transformation, calling it a journey from "balle balle to Baloch chief."

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Bimal Oberoi is suddenly in the spotlight after audiences discovered his role as Shirani in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. While the film continues to dominate conversations, many viewers were surprised to learn about Oberoi's long journey in the entertainment industry. Social media users have been digging into his past, and once they realised he had been working for decades, even appearing in a famous music video, the internet could not keep calm.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Oberoi opened up about his unconventional career path. He credited Daler Mehndi for supporting him during his early days. The actor recalled that they became friends in the early 1990s, long before Mehndi rose to fame. When Mehndi's album Bolo Ta Ra Ra was about to release, he promised to help Oberoi move to Mumbai. True to his word, the singer reportedly gave him financial support by handing him 12 cheques of Rs 10,000 each for a year so he could focus on building his career.

Oberoi also shared how he landed a role in the Ho Jayegi Balle Balle video almost by chance. He had accompanied Mehndi to the shoot, and the directors offered him a part. The song became a huge hit, marking one of his early appearances on screen. Over time, he worked behind the scenes as well, learning filmmaking and production. His first major film association came with Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin, where he gained experience in casting and scripting.

Before focusing fully on acting, Oberoi worked as an executive producer on several projects, including Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Singh Is Kinng and even served as a production consultant on PK. His long innings in the industry, both behind and in front of the camera, has now impressed audiences who are discovering his journey.

Speaking about landing his role in Dhurandhar 2, Oberoi revealed that it was not easy. He auditioned multiple times over several months. He even shaved his head and grew a real beard after meeting director Aditya Dhar. The preparation paid off, as the role has now become one of the most talked-about characters in the film.