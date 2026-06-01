ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Curry Barker? The YouTuber Behind Obsession, The Horror Film That Earned 100 Times Its Budget

After moving to Los Angeles to study at the New York Film Academy, Barker met fellow student Cooper Tomlinson. The duo started creating comedy sketches and short films online under the name That's A Bad Idea. Their videos slowly built an audience, and the pair eventually crossed the one-million-subscriber mark on YouTube.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, Barker developed a love for horror films at a young age. He has often spoken about watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as a child and becoming fascinated by the feeling of fear and shock that horror movies could create.

At a time when major studio films are struggling to recover their budgets, Barker has managed to make Hollywood's box office math look completely broken. What's even more surprising is that Barker did not come from a traditional Hollywood background. He didn't spend years climbing the studio ladder or wait for a big producer to discover him. Instead, he built his career on YouTube.

Hyderabad: In an industry where blockbuster films often cost hundreds of millions of dollars, a young filmmaker from YouTube has done something almost unbelievable. Curry Barker, the 26-year-old filmmaker, actor and former content creator's horror film Obsession has become one of the biggest box office success stories of 2026. Made on a reported budget of just $750,000 to $1 million, the supernatural thriller has already crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, earning more than 100 times what it cost to make.

But comedy was only the beginning. In 2023, Barker uploaded a horror short film titled The Chair to YouTube. The film quickly went viral and attracted millions of views. It also caught the attention of producers who saw potential in the young creator.

Then came Milk & Serial in 2024, a found-footage horror film that reportedly cost just $800 to make. Barker wrote, directed, edited, acted in and even scored the film himself. After struggling to find a distributor, he uploaded the entire movie to YouTube for free. The gamble paid off. The film became a cult hit among horror fans and helped establish Barker as one of the most exciting new voices in independent filmmaking.

That momentum led to Obsession. The film follows Bear, a lonely music store employee who wishes that his childhood friend Nikki would fall in love with him. His wish comes true, but in the worst possible way. What starts as romance slowly turns into a disturbing nightmare as affection becomes dangerous obsession.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, Obsession quickly became one of the festival's hottest titles. The film reportedly sparked a bidding war before Focus Features acquired distribution rights. Horror powerhouse Blumhouse later joined the project, further boosting its profile.

The movie's theatrical run has been extraordinary. Unlike most films that slow down after opening weekend, Obsession continued gaining momentum through positive word of mouth. It has now become one of the most profitable films of the year.

The success has also reached India. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently praised the film on social media, calling it "one of the best horror films after a very long time" and urging fans not to miss it. Ananya Panday also joined the growing fan club, saying she could not get the film out of her head and was "obsessed" with it after watching it. The film has also performed steadily at the Indian box office, finding a strong audience among horror lovers.

For Barker, the success of Obsession is only the beginning. He is already working on the horror-comedy Anything But Ghosts and has also been tapped to write and direct a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film for A24.