ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Flipperachi? All About The Bahraini Rapper Behind The Hit FA9LA Track Featured In Dhurandhar

Who Is Flipperachi? All About The Bahraini Rapper Behind The Hit FA9LA Track Featured In Dhurandhar ( Photo: Screengrab from the song FA9LA )

Hyderabad: Bahrain's rapper Flipperachi has caught the attention of Indian audiences after his chart-topping track FA9LA found a place in the recently released film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the spy action thriller features the song during the introduction scene of actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of Rahman Dakait.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared Akshaye Khanna's introduction scene from the movie with Flipperachi's song playing in the background. He wrote in the caption, "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie……. FLIPPERACHI!" The song, originally released in 2024, has now found a wider audience after its inclusion in the movie.

Reacting to the song, a user wrote in the caption, "My fav track from the film. Kadak Ekdum." Another commented, "Bro dropped the biggest peak Bollywood cinematic experience, kudos to the Dhurandhar team." A fan wrote, "We searched the whole night for this one yesterday …. Here it is... Full volume."