Who Is Flipperachi? All About The Bahraini Rapper Behind The Hit FA9LA Track Featured In Dhurandhar
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi gains massive attention in India after his hit track FA9LA features in Dhurandhar, enhancing Akshaye Khanna's introduction scene.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bahrain's rapper Flipperachi has caught the attention of Indian audiences after his chart-topping track FA9LA found a place in the recently released film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the spy action thriller features the song during the introduction scene of actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of Rahman Dakait.
Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared Akshaye Khanna's introduction scene from the movie with Flipperachi's song playing in the background. He wrote in the caption, "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie……. FLIPPERACHI!" The song, originally released in 2024, has now found a wider audience after its inclusion in the movie.
Reacting to the song, a user wrote in the caption, "My fav track from the film. Kadak Ekdum." Another commented, "Bro dropped the biggest peak Bollywood cinematic experience, kudos to the Dhurandhar team." A fan wrote, "We searched the whole night for this one yesterday …. Here it is... Full volume."
About Flipperachi
Born Hussam Mohammed Aseem in 1989, Flipperachi is one of the Arab world's most influential hip-hop artists, known for his Khaleeji sound. He has collaborated with several international names, including American rapper The Game, Jamaican-American musician Shaggy, and even basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, with whom he recently worked on a soundtrack for Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. His growing impact earned him the title of Bahraini Artist of the Year in 2024.
Some of his biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shoofha, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Nayda, Akuma Yaw and Hayalla Min Yana. But FA9LA has become his most successful yet. The track has already surpassed 7 million views on YouTube. FA9LA, pronounced as "fasla", uses the number 9 to represent the Arabic letter ayn and translates to "fun time" or "party" in Bahraini slang.
Speaking of the film Dhurandhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun alongside Ranveer Singh. Released on December 5, the film has already crossed Rs 160 crore worldwide within just three days. Produced by Aditya Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events, including the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
READ MORE
- Ez-Ez Lyrics Explained: Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Unveil New Track, Billed As The 'Biggest Collab Of 2025'
- Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Character Linked To Vicky Kaushal's Uri? Netizens Try To Decode
- Yami Gautam Slams Bollywood's 'Paid Hype' Trend Before Dhurandhar Release, Hrithik Roshan Supports Her Stand